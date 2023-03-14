There’s probably going to come a time when Connor Tate and Charlie Condon aren’t roasting the baseball as much as they currently are.

Until then, the Bulldogs are going to ride the pair as long as they can.

Tuesday at Foley Field, the duo was at it again, going a combined 5-for-9 with a pair of home runs and two RBIs each to pace Georgia to a 10-8 win over visiting Wofford.

“We’re bouncing stuff off each other, but it’s really this whole offense,” Condon said. “Guys are getting good swings on it. Sometimes it doesn’t fall for certain people, but top to bottom, this squad is barreling baseballs. Connor and I have had some success because our balls have been falling, but this lineup is really hot right now.”

Both Condon and Tate came in batting over .500 and will continue to do so for the Bulldogs when they begin SEC play Friday against South Carolina.

Condon, who went 3 for 4, crushed a pitch from Matthew Marchal that cleared the left field fence in a blink of an eye, tracked at 110 mph off the bat.

Tate, 2 for 5 with two RBIs, hit his seventh home run of the year to highlight a four-run Georgia fourth, an inning that saw Mason LaPlante tie the game on an inside-the-park home run.

Cole Wagner also homered for the Bulldogs (13-4), who snapped Wofford’s nation’s best win streak at 14 games.

Georgia outhit the Terriers (14-2) 16-9.

“I’ve never seen a duo do what they’re doing, and it’s not that easy. Anybody who has played baseball knows how hard this game is; balls get hit hard, and they’re caught,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They’re hitting them over the fence, they’re hitting them in the gaps, and everything seems to be really barreled up. They’re really, really tough outs.”

Bulldog starter Kolten Smith probably deserved a better fate. Overall, the Terriers did not hit the ball particularly hard, but hit them in the right spots to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Smith would allow five runs, but only three were earned.

One cost Georgia a run in the fourth off Will Pearson, who escaped a major first-and-third, nobody-out jam in the third by getting Andrew Mannelly to fly out to short left before enticing Connor Larson to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Matthew Hoskins and Chandler Marsh were nearly perfect after that.

The freshman Hoskins (1-0) stranded a runner at third in the fourth before going 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts. He was followed by Marsh who retired all six batters he faced with three strikeouts.

“Hoskins has really, really explosive stuff. It’s up to 97 with a plus breaking ball,” Stricklin said. “Chandler Marsh’s last four outings have been like that now. It was very encouraging to see because those are two power arms coming out of the bullpen.”

Dalton Rhadans, a Wofford transfer, pitched against his former team in the ninth, allowing two runs on a home run to nine-hole hitter Jack Renwick before getting the final out with two runners on.

