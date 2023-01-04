Talking with Stacy Searels
When Stacy Searels walked back through the doors of Georgia’s football facility as the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach, he noticed a lot of change.
Facilities, for one.
“To be able to come into this new facility, you don’t want for anything facility-wise. The players have everything they need to be successful, and that’s what it’s all about,” Searels said. “If you give the players tools to be successful, to be the best they can possibly be. (Georgia athletic director) Josh Brooks, they just went out of their way to make it first class with everything they have.”
It’s no wonder Searels felt that way.
Current facilities like the new indoor athletic facility and the new football building were not even a thought when Searels left for Texas following the 2011 campaign.
One thing that hasn't changed is Georgia’s reputation for having one of the nation’s best offensive lines, a reputation Searels said he was determined to uphold when he came over from North Carolina, where he'd been for the previous three years.
“We’ve got a lot of good offensive linemen at Georgia,” Searels said. “They’ve always played hard.”
Head coach Kirby Smart must have felt the veteran coach was the best man for the job when he brought him on board after former offensive line Matt Luke decided to step away to spend more time with his family.
“I’m big on ‘fit.’ Does someone fit the culture we are trying to create?” Smart said. “We don’t look at a lot of things that people on the outside world look at. I look at, can they make our staff better, can they make our players better, do they fit our culture? That’s important to me, and what we create at Georgia.”
Center Sedrick Van Pran said there was a period of adjustment for all involved. But one thing he and his position teammates learned very quickly: Searels greatly cares about his players.
“It was a bit of a shock the first week and a half, just getting used to it. I can say that coach Searels is someone who generally cares about his players and wants the best for you,” Van Pran said earlier this year. ““If I'm being honest with you, after about a week, everything was fine. Because at the end of the day, we all want the same thing. So, I'm very grateful for coach Searels."
Searels acknowledged it took a little time for everyone to get on the same page.
That’s true whenever a new position coach takes over. Fortunately, as Van Pran said, it did not take long for everyone to gel.
“When I first came in, I observed the way they worked in the offseason, observed the way they interacted with each other,” Searels said. “Then, they’ve got to know me and got to trust me that I’m going to help them be the absolute best they can be.”
With the national championship against TCU now less than a week away, Searels feels good about his offensive line, which hopes to get right tackle Warren McClendon (ankle) back after not playing against Ohio State
“One thing we talk about is connectivity, our connection, the brotherhood of the way you care about each other,” Searels said. “Because of that, they challenge each other, they push each other, and it’s grown almost every day.”
The results speak for themselves.
For the second straight year, Georgia finished to Michigan in the voting for the Joe Moore Award. The Bulldogs showed otherwise last year in the Orange Bowl. This year, the Wolverines are sitting at home after losing to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl to set up Monday’s National Championship.
“Our guys are motivated by trying to win this next game,” Searels said. “We do want to be one of the best offensive lines on the best teams in the country, and our main goal is to be that best team at the national championship.”