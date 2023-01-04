When Stacy Searels walked back through the doors of Georgia’s football facility as the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach, he noticed a lot of change.

Facilities, for one.

“To be able to come into this new facility, you don’t want for anything facility-wise. The players have everything they need to be successful, and that’s what it’s all about,” Searels said. “If you give the players tools to be successful, to be the best they can possibly be. (Georgia athletic director) Josh Brooks, they just went out of their way to make it first class with everything they have.”

It’s no wonder Searels felt that way.

Current facilities like the new indoor athletic facility and the new football building were not even a thought when Searels left for Texas following the 2011 campaign.

One thing that hasn't changed is Georgia’s reputation for having one of the nation’s best offensive lines, a reputation Searels said he was determined to uphold when he came over from North Carolina, where he'd been for the previous three years.

“We’ve got a lot of good offensive linemen at Georgia,” Searels said. “They’ve always played hard.”

Head coach Kirby Smart must have felt the veteran coach was the best man for the job when he brought him on board after former offensive line Matt Luke decided to step away to spend more time with his family.

“I’m big on ‘fit.’ Does someone fit the culture we are trying to create?” Smart said. “We don’t look at a lot of things that people on the outside world look at. I look at, can they make our staff better, can they make our players better, do they fit our culture? That’s important to me, and what we create at Georgia.”