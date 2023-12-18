Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Taking a look at Georgia's secondary room as it stands now

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Like Georgia's wide receiver room, Georgia's secondary has already seen more attrition than most were expecting.

Cornerback Nyland Green's decision to move on was predictable, but when freshman A.J. Harris decided to do the same, it caught many off guard.

Assuming there's no more attrition - players transferring or draft-eligible players opting out - the Bulldogs should be in good shape for the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Next year, however, could be more interesting.

Let's take a look.

Georgia knows that Malaki Starks will return, but what about Javon Bullard?
Georgia knows that Malaki Starks will return, but what about Javon Bullard? (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Advertisement

Current Roster

Sitting here today, it appears that Harris and Green will be the only ones missing from the secondary when the Bulldogs play the Seminoles.

There is some concern that Javon Bullard and Kamari Lasster might opt out. Although that cannot be ruled out, it does not appear to be the case.

That's at least for this game. We'll see what happens after that as draft-eligible players have until January 15 to apply for early entry to the NFL Draft.

While the absence of Green and Harris will not do Georgia's cornerback depth any favors for the game, it will at least be navigatable before some freshman help is on the way come spring.

Depth Chart heading into the Orange Bowl
Star Safety Safety Corner Corner

Sr. Tykee Smith

Soph. Malaki Starks

Jr. Javon Bullard

Jr. Kamari Lassiter

So. Daylen Everette

Fr. Joenel Aguero

Sr. Dan Jackson

Jr. David Daniel-Sisavanh

Fr. Chris Peal

RsFr. Julian Humphrey

Fr. Kyron Jones

Fr. Justyn Rhett

So. Jacorey Thomas

Fr. Daniel Harris

Projected Roster

Before we dive in, yes, Tykee Smith has a Covid year should he desire to return.

For purposes of the projection chart below, he is not included.

But would it make sense for him to do so?

If Smith did return to Georgia it would mark his sixth season in college. However, with a young daughter, it doesn't make much sense. But stranger things have happened.

There will also be questions about Bullard and Lassiter, who will gather more information from the NFL before deciding whether to jump.

We project both leaving early for the NFL.

Should Smith, Bullard, and Lassiter all leave, that's three of your five secondary starters that Smart would have to replace.

There's also the case of Julian Humphrey who has been rumored to be portal-bound. So far, that has not happened. But until the current portal window closes, his situation will bear watching.

Projected Depth heading into spring practice
Star Safety Safety Corner Corner

So. Joenel Aguero

Sr. David Daniel-Sisavanh

Jr. Malaki Starks

RsSo. Julian Humphrey

Jr. Daylen Everette

RsFr. Kyron Jones

Jr. Jacorey Thomas

RsFr. Justyn Rhett

RsFr. Chris Peal

So. Daniel Harris



Fr. Ellis Robinson

Fr. Ondre Evans

Fr. Demello Jones


* - Could turn pro

Portal/Signing Needs

My conspiracy theory of the day involves new secondary coach Donte Williams.

It initially wasn't expected that Smart would worry about naming a new defensive backs coach until sometimes the first of the year. However, considering Williams' recruiting chops and that Georgia certainly appears to need some more secondary help, getting the former Southern Cal on board now was probably a good idea.

Although it's just a couple of days before Wednesday's start of the early signing period, perhaps Williams can give the Bulldogs a late assist.

As noted by colleague Jed May in his Recruiting War Room, Georgia already had offers out to current Southern Cal defensive back commits Braylon Conley, and Jarvis Boatright, a native of Clearwater, Fla.

The Bulldogs are also known to be looking at junior college target Brylan Lanier, and others are expected to be targeted as Smart looks to ensure depth will not be a problem for his 2024 squad.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement