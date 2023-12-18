Taking a look at Georgia's secondary room as it stands now
Like Georgia's wide receiver room, Georgia's secondary has already seen more attrition than most were expecting.
Cornerback Nyland Green's decision to move on was predictable, but when freshman A.J. Harris decided to do the same, it caught many off guard.
Assuming there's no more attrition - players transferring or draft-eligible players opting out - the Bulldogs should be in good shape for the Orange Bowl against Florida State.
Next year, however, could be more interesting.
Let's take a look.
Current Roster
Sitting here today, it appears that Harris and Green will be the only ones missing from the secondary when the Bulldogs play the Seminoles.
There is some concern that Javon Bullard and Kamari Lasster might opt out. Although that cannot be ruled out, it does not appear to be the case.
That's at least for this game. We'll see what happens after that as draft-eligible players have until January 15 to apply for early entry to the NFL Draft.
While the absence of Green and Harris will not do Georgia's cornerback depth any favors for the game, it will at least be navigatable before some freshman help is on the way come spring.
|Star
|Safety
|Safety
|Corner
|Corner
|
Sr. Tykee Smith
|
Soph. Malaki Starks
|
Jr. Javon Bullard
|
Jr. Kamari Lassiter
|
So. Daylen Everette
|
Fr. Joenel Aguero
|
Sr. Dan Jackson
|
Jr. David Daniel-Sisavanh
|
Fr. Chris Peal
|
RsFr. Julian Humphrey
|
Fr. Kyron Jones
|
Fr. Justyn Rhett
|
So. Jacorey Thomas
|
Fr. Daniel Harris
Projected Roster
Before we dive in, yes, Tykee Smith has a Covid year should he desire to return.
For purposes of the projection chart below, he is not included.
But would it make sense for him to do so?
If Smith did return to Georgia it would mark his sixth season in college. However, with a young daughter, it doesn't make much sense. But stranger things have happened.
There will also be questions about Bullard and Lassiter, who will gather more information from the NFL before deciding whether to jump.
We project both leaving early for the NFL.
Should Smith, Bullard, and Lassiter all leave, that's three of your five secondary starters that Smart would have to replace.
There's also the case of Julian Humphrey who has been rumored to be portal-bound. So far, that has not happened. But until the current portal window closes, his situation will bear watching.
|Star
|Safety
|Safety
|Corner
|Corner
|
So. Joenel Aguero
|
Sr. David Daniel-Sisavanh
|
Jr. Malaki Starks
|
RsSo. Julian Humphrey
|
Jr. Daylen Everette
|
RsFr. Kyron Jones
|
Jr. Jacorey Thomas
|
RsFr. Justyn Rhett
|
RsFr. Chris Peal
|
So. Daniel Harris
|
|
|
Fr. Ellis Robinson
|
Fr. Ondre Evans
|
Fr. Demello Jones
|
Portal/Signing Needs
My conspiracy theory of the day involves new secondary coach Donte Williams.
It initially wasn't expected that Smart would worry about naming a new defensive backs coach until sometimes the first of the year. However, considering Williams' recruiting chops and that Georgia certainly appears to need some more secondary help, getting the former Southern Cal on board now was probably a good idea.
Although it's just a couple of days before Wednesday's start of the early signing period, perhaps Williams can give the Bulldogs a late assist.
As noted by colleague Jed May in his Recruiting War Room, Georgia already had offers out to current Southern Cal defensive back commits Braylon Conley, and Jarvis Boatright, a native of Clearwater, Fla.
The Bulldogs are also known to be looking at junior college target Brylan Lanier, and others are expected to be targeted as Smart looks to ensure depth will not be a problem for his 2024 squad.