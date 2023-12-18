Like Georgia's wide receiver room, Georgia's secondary has already seen more attrition than most were expecting. Cornerback Nyland Green's decision to move on was predictable, but when freshman A.J. Harris decided to do the same, it caught many off guard. Assuming there's no more attrition - players transferring or draft-eligible players opting out - the Bulldogs should be in good shape for the Orange Bowl against Florida State. Next year, however, could be more interesting. Let's take a look.

Georgia knows that Malaki Starks will return, but what about Javon Bullard? (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Current Roster

Sitting here today, it appears that Harris and Green will be the only ones missing from the secondary when the Bulldogs play the Seminoles. There is some concern that Javon Bullard and Kamari Lasster might opt out. Although that cannot be ruled out, it does not appear to be the case. That's at least for this game. We'll see what happens after that as draft-eligible players have until January 15 to apply for early entry to the NFL Draft. While the absence of Green and Harris will not do Georgia's cornerback depth any favors for the game, it will at least be navigatable before some freshman help is on the way come spring.

Depth Chart heading into the Orange Bowl Star Safety Safety Corner Corner Sr. Tykee Smith Soph. Malaki Starks Jr. Javon Bullard Jr. Kamari Lassiter So. Daylen Everette Fr. Joenel Aguero Sr. Dan Jackson Jr. David Daniel-Sisavanh Fr. Chris Peal RsFr. Julian Humphrey Fr. Kyron Jones Fr. Justyn Rhett So. Jacorey Thomas Fr. Daniel Harris

Projected Roster

Before we dive in, yes, Tykee Smith has a Covid year should he desire to return. For purposes of the projection chart below, he is not included. But would it make sense for him to do so? If Smith did return to Georgia it would mark his sixth season in college. However, with a young daughter, it doesn't make much sense. But stranger things have happened. There will also be questions about Bullard and Lassiter, who will gather more information from the NFL before deciding whether to jump. We project both leaving early for the NFL. Should Smith, Bullard, and Lassiter all leave, that's three of your five secondary starters that Smart would have to replace. There's also the case of Julian Humphrey who has been rumored to be portal-bound. So far, that has not happened. But until the current portal window closes, his situation will bear watching.

Projected Depth heading into spring practice Star Safety Safety Corner Corner So. Joenel Aguero Sr. David Daniel-Sisavanh Jr. Malaki Starks RsSo. Julian Humphrey Jr. Daylen Everette RsFr. Kyron Jones Jr. Jacorey Thomas RsFr. Justyn Rhett RsFr. Chris Peal So. Daniel Harris



Fr. Ellis Robinson Fr. Ondre Evans Fr. Demello Jones



Portal/Signing Needs