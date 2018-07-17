Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network.

The top-rated wide receiver in the 2019 class is Oklahoma commit Theo Wease, who recently looked good at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, especially after beating No. 1 Derek Stingley Jr. a couple times during one-on-ones.



The No. 1 weakside defensive end in this class is Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, a physical specimen who has special abilities.

Sitting behind each of those players in the position rankings are Georgia commits Jadon Haselwood at wide receiver and Nolan Smith at defensive end.

Both Haselwood and Smith have had fantastic offseasons, dominated at numerous events and could absolutely make an argument to be the No. 1 prospects at each of their positions. At the Five-Star Challenge, Haselwood was unstoppable and looked the part of the best receiver in this class. At The Opening, Smith took over.

When all is said and done, will Haselwood and Smith take over the No. 1 spots at their respective positions, further making Georgia’s top 10 class look even stronger?