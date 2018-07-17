Take Two: Will UGA commits take top spot at respective positions?
THE STORYLINE
The top-rated wide receiver in the 2019 class is Oklahoma commit Theo Wease, who recently looked good at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, especially after beating No. 1 Derek Stingley Jr. a couple times during one-on-ones.
The No. 1 weakside defensive end in this class is Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, a physical specimen who has special abilities.
Sitting behind each of those players in the position rankings are Georgia commits Jadon Haselwood at wide receiver and Nolan Smith at defensive end.
Both Haselwood and Smith have had fantastic offseasons, dominated at numerous events and could absolutely make an argument to be the No. 1 prospects at each of their positions. At the Five-Star Challenge, Haselwood was unstoppable and looked the part of the best receiver in this class. At The Opening, Smith took over.
When all is said and done, will Haselwood and Smith take over the No. 1 spots at their respective positions, further making Georgia’s top 10 class look even stronger?
FIRST TAKE: JAKE REUSE, UGASPORTS.COM
“We make a point to mention that recruiting is an inexact science frequently, and when you're splitting hairs for the rarest air, things get even dicier. Do I think Nolan Smith is the best defensive end in the class of 2019? Well, yes, but that's based on the number of times I've been able to see him than anything else. Meanwhile, I'm still waiting on my first opportunity to see Kayvon Thibodeaux.
"The same is true with Haselwood, who it feels like I've seen bi-weekly since he was in ninth grade. In his case, however, I've seen Theo Wease recently. Both are tremendous players, as are Smith and Thibodeaux, but for me to put one over the other is a coin flip. What I do know is this: If you were to ask me to bet on whether or not the Bulldogs believe that both Smith and Haselwood are the tops at their position in the nation, I wouldn't have to hesitate. The answer is a resounding yes and has been even long before their electric summers.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
”With such talented players like Theo Wease and Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of Haselwood and Smith respectively, it will be hard for Georgia to take over with commitments at both spots. I’d say it’s unlikely although you never know which way the entire staff will lean.”