Georgia has already landed one five-star running back in Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan’s Kendall Milton - but the Bulldogs might not be done yet.

The top-rated running back in the 2020 class, Houston (Texas) North Shore’s Zachary Evans, is still uncommitted and Georgia is making a serious run at him as well.

Evans is impossible to read and if anyone says they have a good read on where his recruitment is headed is telling tall tales, but the Bulldogs are definitely a player for the five-star along with Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and possibly others.

The idea has always been for Georgia to take two running backs in this class and so shooting for the stars is not out of the question at any position for the Bulldogs. Remember, Georgia signed two five-star RBs in a recent class with Zamir White and James Cook.

The only time the top two running backs ever signed with the same school was in 2007 when USC landed Joe McKnight and Marc Tyler.

Could Georgia pull it off again and land the commitment of Evans to join Milton in this class?