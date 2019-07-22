Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Kelee Ringo is a five-star cornerback, twice the winner of the Fastest on the Field competition at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and a freak athlete who is being coveted by the best programs in the country.

The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro recruit is taking another visit to Georgia this weekend as the Bulldogs have emerged as a frontrunner – if not the favorite – in his recruitment.

Ringo has a great relationship with coach Kirby Smart. He and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren are hitting it off. And after it seemed Texas had taken the early lead in his recruitment, in recent months Georgia appears to be the hot pick for the nation’s No. 2 cornerback.

But Ringo said this past weekend that he is still planning a full round of official visits through the fall to his top five schools: Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon. A decision timetable is still up in the air as the five-star said he could make his pledge at any time.

Has Georgia emerged as the clear frontrunner for Ringo or with more visits coming up is it still too early to make that determination?