Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Donell Harris has thrown everyone for a loop the last few weeks.

He has reclassified from the 2021 to the 2020 class. He decommitted from Miami and has a new top five that does not even include the Hurricanes. And Harris said in the last few days that he plans to transfer to Miami Gulliver Prep for this upcoming year.

Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M is the new top five for Harris, who raised even more questions after the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas because of his size at 6-foot-6 and only 205 pounds.

With the move to the 2020 class, programs could be rearranging priorities to stay seriously involved in Harris’ recruitment but those coaching staffs also have to figure out which position he’s going to play in the coming years because he’s so lean that playing outside linebacker instead of defensive end could be where he fits best.

What does the future hold for Harris?