Take Two: Should Georgia be more aggressive with 2020 class?
Take Two returns with another offering tackling a relevant topic in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.
THE STORYLINE
Georgia is coming off back-to-back team recruiting titles as coach Kirby Smart has established himself as one of the best recruiters nationally and the SEC power has become an elite program in just a few short years.
The 2018 and 2019 classes were phenomenal for the Bulldogs. But 2020 is off to a slow start.
LSU and Alabama are back to the top of the 2020 rankings - those two programs finished right behind Georgia in the final 2019 tally - but the Bulldogs have only three commitments so far, and they are from four-star offensive lineman Broderick Jones and four-star defensive tackles Jamil Burroughs and Nazir Stackhouse.
LSU and Alabama have 11 commitments each, including one five-star and seven four-stars in each class.
The good news for Georgia is that it’s still nearly 10 months until the Early Signing Period, so no one is at all nervous yet about a slower start than some other elite teams nationally. Also, five of the top 10 players in the state remain uncommitted and there’s a decent chance the Bulldogs land all of them.
It’s not time to be overly concerned, but should Georgia be even more aggressive early in this recruiting cycle, considering Alabama and LSU are off to such fast starts? Or is everything A-OK with Smart & Co.?
FIRST TAKE: JAKE REUSE, UGASPORTS.COM
“Georgia's start to 2020 isn't roaring, and while the Bulldogs certainly are not where they want to be in the standings, it's early. Smart and his staff have shown themselves to be compelling recruiters down the stretch, and the Bulldogs are casting perhaps their widest net of the Smart era this year, with West Coast prospects and DC-area stars frequenting campus.
“Georgia will have its work cut out with those names, but establishing a sense of comfort and playing the long game for guys like Kelee Ringo or Julian Fleming would prove to be worth the wait if it ends up with those types of players in Athens. They'll see who's serious first, then be able to move the focus closer to home, which they're certainly not neglecting, as we've seen with the likes of Arik Gilbert. Make no mistake - the plan is to push for three-straight recruiting titles. Whether it can be done or not remains to be seen, but Georgia has captured some eyes that would go a long way toward that pursuit.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“If I’m a Georgia fan, I’m not worried at all. The Bulldogs will get theirs. Smart is an elite recruiter, they’re an elite program and they’re competing for national championships. Alabama has gotten a little more aggressive. They’ve sent out a ton of offers recently, so I’m seeing a more aggressive approach with some of the new staff members at Alabama.
“LSU has the state locked down. The only program Georgia needs to really worry about is Alabama, because the Tide can come in and steal some kids, but they’re doing a good job out-of-state, and that’s key for them. If LSU can land those in-state kids and pull some guys like Elias Ricks and others, they’re probably going to be one of the challengers.
“You’re talking about the top three teams in last year’s rankings. I expect all of them to be up there.”