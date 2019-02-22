Take Two returns with another offering tackling a relevant topic in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Georgia is coming off back-to-back team recruiting titles as coach Kirby Smart has established himself as one of the best recruiters nationally and the SEC power has become an elite program in just a few short years.

The 2018 and 2019 classes were phenomenal for the Bulldogs. But 2020 is off to a slow start.

LSU and Alabama are back to the top of the 2020 rankings - those two programs finished right behind Georgia in the final 2019 tally - but the Bulldogs have only three commitments so far, and they are from four-star offensive lineman Broderick Jones and four-star defensive tackles Jamil Burroughs and Nazir Stackhouse.

LSU and Alabama have 11 commitments each, including one five-star and seven four-stars in each class.

The good news for Georgia is that it’s still nearly 10 months until the Early Signing Period, so no one is at all nervous yet about a slower start than some other elite teams nationally. Also, five of the top 10 players in the state remain uncommitted and there’s a decent chance the Bulldogs land all of them.

It’s not time to be overly concerned, but should Georgia be even more aggressive early in this recruiting cycle, considering Alabama and LSU are off to such fast starts? Or is everything A-OK with Smart & Co.?