There were some significant rumors in the last couple weeks that five-star running back Zachary Evans was going to commit to Georgia.

The Bulldogs looked like the team to beat and Evans was going to join fellow five-star running back Kendall Milton with the Bulldogs to form a devastating backfield duo in Athens for years to come.

Georgia is still very much in the picture for the Houston (Texas) North Shore standout, but Evans has not announced his decision yet – and it’s unclear whether he will make a pledge anytime soon.

LSU is still making a run at the top-rated running back in the class. Texas A&M continues to pursue him. Lots of other programs could be in the mix as well as it’s unclear what Evans is up to in his recruitment these days.

As the Georgia staff waits for Evans’ decision, they are not hesitating on courting other elite running backs as coach Kirby Smart and his assistants are going after South Carolina pledge MarShawn Lloyd, Miami commit Don Chaney and others.

Should Georgia be worried Evans might be having second thoughts about a commitment to the Bulldogs or is the five-star good enough to wait on until maybe much later in the recruiting cycle?