THE STORYLINE
Jadon Haselwood has been committed to Georgia for a long while and seems completely happy with his pledge to the Bulldogs.
But the five-star receiver from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove continues to say really positive things about Oklahoma. He recently visited Norman again and called it “kind of my dream school” at the adidas National Championships. His dad went to Oklahoma and he has family in the area.
During that same interview at the adidas tournament, Haselwood also talked about Georgia in a glowing light and said the chance to play with former five-star QB Justin Fields was one reason why he was “as solid as ever” with the Bulldogs.
The Sooners have recruited extraordinarily well at wide receiver this recruiting cycle, already landing commitments from five-stars Theo Wease and Arjei Henderson. The Big 12 power has also received a pledge from four-star WR Trejan Bridges.
So where will he eventually land, Georgia or Oklahoma?
FIRST TAKE: CHAD SIMMONS, RIVALS.COM SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST
“I definitely would not used the term 'locked' with Haselwood, but Georgia is in a good spot at this time. Haselwood wants to play with other talented wideouts, and he knows Oklahoma throws the ball around, so I do not think the commitments the Sooners have rule them out. His father went to Oklahoma, and Haselwood grew up a big fan, so I expect them to stay in the race. I do feel Kirby Smart and his staff will try to use what Oklahoma now has on its commitment list to its advantage, but the Bulldogs will have to fight off OU and many others until Haselwood signs his letter or intent.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR
“Georgia is going to keep him. I’d be really surprised if he decided to leave the state. There are some kids out there who want to play with equal talent and it would be an historic class. We’ve never had three five-star receivers in the same class. I don’t think Haselwood cares about that and I don’t think that’s a factor but the attraction of playing with those two guys (Wease and Henderson) and Bridges, who’s a great player as well, is not lost on him. Oklahoma may get a visit but I still don’t think they’re going to get him.”