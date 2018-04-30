Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Jadon Haselwood has been committed to Georgia for a long while and seems completely happy with his pledge to the Bulldogs.

But the five-star receiver from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove continues to say really positive things about Oklahoma. He recently visited Norman again and called it “kind of my dream school” at the adidas National Championships. His dad went to Oklahoma and he has family in the area.

During that same interview at the adidas tournament, Haselwood also talked about Georgia in a glowing light and said the chance to play with former five-star QB Justin Fields was one reason why he was “as solid as ever” with the Bulldogs.

The Sooners have recruited extraordinarily well at wide receiver this recruiting cycle, already landing commitments from five-stars Theo Wease and Arjei Henderson. The Big 12 power has also received a pledge from four-star WR Trejan Bridges.

So where will he eventually land, Georgia or Oklahoma?