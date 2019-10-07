Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

MORE TAKE TWO: Can Georgia flip Tank Bigsby from Auburn?

One of the biggest visitors at Florida this weekend was five-star tight end Darnell Washington, who traveled all the way from Las Vegas Desert Pines to experience a weekend in Gainesville.

The trip went great for the 6-foot-7, 255-pound prospect, who’s ranked as the second-best tight end in the class behind Arik Gilbert.

The Gators beat No. 7 Auburn, The Swamp was rocking all game and Florida threw the ball often to tight end Kyle Pitts, something that was definitely not lost on Washington, who is massive but still athletic enough to make a huge impact down the field.

His coach, David Hill, called the trip “awesome.”

With Alabama emerging more for Gilbert, it appears that Georgia could now be tough to beat for Washington as the tight end dominoes fall in this class. But the weekend trip to Florida definitely moved the Gators way up Washington’s list.

He is expected to visit Alabama for the LSU game in early November. Miami could receive a visit. Other trips are possible as well.

Has Florida done enough to emerge as the front-runner for Washington or does Georgia still have an edge in his recruitment?