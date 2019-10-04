Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Cartavious Bigsby committed to Auburn in August, and it was a huge recruiting coup for the Tigers to land one of the top running backs nationally.

The Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway standout is a big, bruising back who should fit perfectly in Auburn’s offense. South Carolina, Georgia, LSU and many others were involved in his recruitment.

And some schools are not giving up. Georgia is playing a delicate balancing act of not only keeping five-star running back Kendall Milton committed but also working hard to stay in the race for five-star Zachary Evans while at the same time trying to convince Bigsby to flip to the Bulldogs.

Auburn has been playing excellent football this season. The Tigers are undefeated heading to Florida this weekend, they’re running the ball well and things really look good on The Plains as they’re ranked seventh nationally.

Georgia continues to be playing a major factor in Bigsby’s recruitment, though, and the Bulldogs can never be counted out not only for an in-state kid but a prospect they really want.

Will Georgia make an even bigger run at Bigsby and be able to flip him or is the four-star running back happy and content with his Auburn pledge and not going anywhere?