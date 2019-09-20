Take Two: Can Georgia lure Noah Sewell away from Oregon?
THE STORYLINE
Noah Sewell will be at Georgia this weekend, and that’s a big deal for the Bulldogs because he’s a five-star linebacker and one of the best players in the 2020 class.
The Orem, Utah, standout who was outstanding at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge this summer has always had serious interest in the SEC. And, at 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds, Sewell has the body type to fit in right away.
Georgia has emerged as a major player in his recruitment, and LSU, Alabama and Ohio State should also be considered.
And then there is Oregon. His brother, Penei, plays for the Ducks, coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have made Sewell a top priority in the 2020 recruiting class. Sewell has made numerous trips to Eugene and loved it every time.
The five-star linebacker is going to be in Athens this weekend to experience one of the best environments in college football this season when Notre Dame visits. Will that be enough to sell Sewell on Georgia? Or will the family connections to Oregon – and his own enjoyment in Eugene – push him to the Ducks?
FIRST TAKE: JAKE REUSE, UGASPORTS.COM
“Playing with his brother is going to be really hard to beat for Sewell. Ultimately, that’s going to be the thing that’s a pretty big motivating factor.
“I will say after talking to him and his dad, they both agree that his body style and the way he plays are a bit more of a fit for the SEC, or at least down South. That will be a major consideration and I’ll be interested to see how these official visits go, but they’re a tightly-knit family and the opportunity to play with Penei is going to be pretty strong.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“Georgia has a shot and I think he’s going to flirt with the SEC. You usually see this with kids with USC and they end up there at the end. But obviously the Trojans are a dumpster fire and they’re all waiting for Clay Helton to get fired.
“Cristobal is solid up at Oregon, his brother is there, they’re telling him he can play both ways, which is intriguing. Oregon and the family situation is going to be too much to beat unless something drastic happens. He’ll flirt with the SEC and think about it but I don’t think he’ll pull the trigger and go anywhere but Oregon.”