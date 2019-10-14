D’Andre Swift did not pull any punches when asked about some of the offensive issues that plagued Georgia in last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina.

Among the corrections he’d like to see: more creativity when it comes to some of the plays currently being called.

“I think we need to do a better job of getting the ball to the playmakers in space and get the ball outside a little bit more,” said Swift, who made his comments Monday afternoon during Georgia’s weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s game against Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN).

For example?

“Some outside zone, screens, stuff like that, things we work on in practice,” he said. “We need to get better at those types of things.”

Swift stopped short, however, of laying the blame on offensive coordinator James Coley.

“I think he’s done a good job. You can’t put it on him. What he calls doesn’t matter, as long as we execute and get the job done, it shouldn’t matter,” Swift said. “So, you definitely shouldn’t put it on Coach Coley at all. He’s done a great job.”

Swift said he and other offensive players speak to Coley every week in practice to get an idea what he typically has in mind, as far as the upcoming game is concerned.

“We ask him (Coley) about what sort of things he’s thinking of doing,” Swift said. “It looks good in practice. But we’re really not playing defenders or an opponent in practice, so you can’t really get that type of look.”

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked for his assessment of Coley six games into the season.

His answer, or lack thereof, caught many by surprise.

“We’re definitely looking forward to Kentucky, it’s the biggest concern we’ve got. We’re going to focus on that,” Smart said, before re-starting his response.

“The most important part of an offense is scoring points. That’s the most important thing—how do I get to those points? Do I get them from explosive plays, do I get to them from long, methodical drives, which has so far been our MO,” he said. “That’s the identity we have—long, methodical drives. We’ve had some good, long methodical drives. But at the end of the day, we’re all judged by how do you score points, how do I protect the ball, and how explosive can I be. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Swift said the offense should be achieving more than it is.

“We should be one of the best teams in the country on offense, in every aspect,” he said. “I think we can do a better job of playing faster in practice, and hopefully see that trickle down to Saturday.”

Smart did dispute one notion as it pertains to Fromm: that his junior quarterback is afraid to throw over the middle.

Although the stats may indicate otherwise, Georgia’s head coach basically said that those who make that claim simply aren’t paying close enough attention.

“No, that’s not the case at all. Some of Jake’s best throws have been over the middle. I don’t know where that comes from or where it would come from,” Smart said. “There some throws on the perimeter that weren’t great throws, ones he would like to have back, but it’s not like he’s not throwing over the middle. Teams play us different ways. Some play us two-man, where they take away inside leverage, some play man-to-man, where they take away outside leverage.

“He knows that; he sees it every day from us. A lot of the routes are predicated by how people are playing us, but he’s not throwing it to the inside or not throwing to the outside based on the ability to be comfortable.”

Smart also took time to defend his offensive line, which gave up three sacks against the Gamecocks.

“We’ve had pretty good protection. We got three sacks, and everybody was like ‘Oh, the protection broke down, and we were terrible. Go back and watch those three plays,” Smart said. “There’s five linemen blocking five guys, they block them for three-and-a-half, four seconds. We’ve got to find some guys who can get open, win one-on-ones, that can create separation and do a good job. Then Jake has got to be able to control it, whether it’s throwing it away or eat it and run. He’s just got to make good decisions with the ball.”

Swift was certainly frustrated that the offense didn’t play up to its potential, but believes things will get back on track Saturday against Kentucky.

“The defense did a helluva job. They held them to 10 points, offensively, if you can’t score, you can’t win,” he said. “It starts in practice. You have to play well in practice for everything to trickle down to Saturday. Guys who are that talented need to play that way every day of the week, and I think we will Saturday.”