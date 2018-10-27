JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No. 6 Georgia came into its game at TIAA Bank Field against No. 9 Florida looking for redemption, after getting roughed up two weeks ago by LSU.

They got it, as quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 240 yards and three scores to lead the Bulldogs to a 36-17 win.

With the victory, Georgia (7-1, 5-1) puts itself in position to win its second-straight SEC East crown, should it beat Kentucky next week in Lexington.

Of Fromm’s touchdowns, two went to sophomore Jeremiah Holloman, while running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 104 yards—the first 100-yard game of his career—and iced the game on a 33-yard touchdown run with under five minutes to play.

Trailing 13-7 at the half, Florida (6-2, 4-1) took the third-quarter kickoff, and it didn’t take the Gators long to go in front for the first time.

A 51-yard kickoff return by Kadarius Toney got the ball rolling, and two plays later, Feleipe Franks hit Freddie Swain for a 36-yard score.

The Bulldogs would answer right back, driving 72 yards on just seven plays, capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Holloman. It was their second scoring hookup of the game. A 35-yard pass to tight end Charlie Woerner keyed the drive.

That’s when things got a little crazy.

A fumble by Franks at the Gator 1-yard-line seemingly put Georgia in business for an easy touchdown. But after stopping the Bulldogs from the 1 six different times, Georgia was forced to settle for an 18-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship, his third of the game, for a 23-14 lead.

Florida responded with a 42-yard field goal early in the fourth to draw the Gators within 23-17, before Georgia came right back with a scoring drive of its own, scoring a 24-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Terry Godwin.

Mistakes helped both teams’ causes in the first half.

Leading 3-0 on a first-drive field goal of 21 yards by Blankenship, a Gator fumble and a subsequent 32-yard return by Richard LeCounte set up a 13-yard touchdown from Fromm to Holloman before the Gators answered with a score of their own.

Facing a fourth down at the Georgia 23, the Bulldogs appeared to have stopped the Gators after a third-down pass from Franks fell incomplete. But linebacker Juwan Taylor was called for pass interference, giving Florida new life.

Two plays later, Franks carried the ball in from the 1, cutting Georgia’s lead to three before the Bulldogs responded with a 22-yard field goal by Blankenship for a 13-7 halftime edge.