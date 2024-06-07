You might have seen photos of Georgia’s in-game home run celebrations, where the player going deep will don a German Shephard mask for a quick run past teammates down the dugout runway.

We now know how the tradition came to be.

“Brandt Pancer (Bulldog relief pitcher) was like ‘Hey, we need something funny.’ So he went and bought it on Amazon. We were like, alright, so we started doing it,” Corey Collins said. “You can see Tre Phelps fell in love with it as we all did; Logan Jordan has taken it to heart, so it’s a great team thing.”

Bulldog head coach Wes Johnson shakes his head.

"Oh, we could have a whole segment on that. The guys just wanted a prop in the dugout, right? I said, 'Hey, when did we become the German Shepherds? I thought we were Bulldogs,’” Johnson said. “No, there's been a lot of fun with that. They said they couldn't find a Bulldog mask on Amazon or wherever they went. The guys have fun with it. I want our guys to have fun. We have enough serious things in life we have to deal with on a daily basis. Yeah, that's the dog mask. It's a product of the guys who came up with it. I let them come up with it. I just laughed when I saw the German Shepherd mask."

Alas, the mask does have some disadvantages.

For example, considering the Bulldogs have hit 145 home runs, is the mask, let’s say, a little nasty?

“You have to run it through the washer before too long, but surprisingly, it doesn’t stink much, at least I don’t think,” Charlie Condon said. “But the more and more we use it, you kind of put it on to do its purpose, then take it off pretty quick.”

Collins chuckled.

“People can’t see out of it anyway,” he said.

“It’s dangerous,” Condon added.

But hey, whatever works.

“Absolutely, yeah,” Condon said. “That’s what that stuff is designed for. That’s what hopefully it will do this weekend.”