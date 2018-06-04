As we continue our summer series taking a closer look at some of Georgia’s key players for the upcoming season, we turn our attention to wide receiver Riley Ridley. The junior has certainly shown flashes for the Bulldogs his first two years with the program, and figures to have even more opportunity to shine this fall. RILEY RIDLEY Tale of the tape Height: 6-2 Weight: 197 Class: Junior Status: Potential first-team wide receiver STATS TO DATE 2017 – Ridley started seven of 14 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore, catching 14 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. His best game actually came in the national championship contest against Alabama, when he made six grabs for 82 yards against the Crimson Tide. Ridley’s touchdowns came against Missouri and Auburn, but prior to that, he had a season-long 47-yard grab from Jake Fromm to set up Georgia’s first score against Samford.

Riley Ridley comes into his junior year with 26 career receptions. Radi Nabulsi

2016: Statistically speaking, Ridley’s freshman year with Georgia was very similar to his sophomore campaign. Ridley caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, his best game coming against Vanderbilt when he made six grabs for 67 yards. Of his two scores, his most memorable came against Tennessee on a 47-yard heave from Jacob Eason with 10 seconds left, before the Vols beat the Dawgs with a Hail Mary on the game’s final play. ACCOLADES: A four-star performer according to Rivals, Ridley was a standout performer at Monarch High in Coconut Creek, Fla., originally committing to South Carolina before changing his mind when Kirby Smart got the head coaching job with the Bulldogs. Listed as the top offensive player in District 11-8A, Ridley took his place in the Under Armour All-American game and, during the week leading up to the contest was named a top performer on offense for Team Highlight. IMPACT THUS FAR It’s been good. Smart speaks highly of Ridley when it comes to both his practice and work ethic with the Bulldogs, having singled him out on a couple of different occasions. Although his numbers thus far don’t exactly jump off the page, it’s easy to see the potential. With the graduation of Javon Wims, Ridley has a chance for even more opportunity with the Bulldogs and, barring injury, should be one of Fromm’s top targets, along with senior Terry Godwin. WHAT THEY’RE SAYING “I’ve just got to keep working, keep pushing, keep pushing everybody. Route running, blocking on the perimeter, just identifying coverages. There’s a lot I can do to be better, and that’s what I’m going to try and do.” – Riley Ridley. “That game (national championship) was huge for Riley and I really hope he continues to build off that. I think he will. He’s been doing awesome during this spring ball, and I hope he continues to do it.” – Jake Fromm.

Riley Ridley caught six passes for 82 yards against Alabama in the national championship. Radi Nabulsi

STRENGTHS

Ridley has matured a lot his first two years with Georgia, especially this past season after his marijuana arrest prior to last season. On the field, his game also continues to improve. He’s become a more dependable receiver, one with very strong hands and at 6-2, is developing into the type of big-body receiver that Smart loves to have. Although he still needs work as a perimeter blocker, he has improved, and that’s kept him on the field for more than just straight passing downs.

WHAT HE'S WORKING ON

Ridley will tell you his route running needs to improve, and that’s probably true. He also needs to gain more trust from Fromm, but that will come, and we’ve already seen signs of that as evidenced by his performance in the championship game. Otherwise, Ridley just needs to develop more consistency as a receiver, which is something he’s worked hard with new position coach Cortez Hankton at trying to achieve.

UGASPORTS' OUTLOOK FOR RIDLEY