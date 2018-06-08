As we continue our summer series taking a look at some of Georgia’s key players for the upcoming season, seeing Mark Webb mentioned might come as bit of a surprise. However, for those who have been paying attention, it’s not. The former wide receiver was moved to defensive back early last season, and as Georgia looks ahead to the start of fall camp, is in position to make some noise, perhaps even earn a starting role. MARK WEBB Tale of the tape Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 Class: Sophomore Status: Competing for a starting job at cornerback. STATS TO DATE 2017 There’s not much to speak of here. Although he played in 13 of Georgia’s 15 games, most of his action came on special teams and he made only one tackle, that coming against Missouri. A wide receiver when the season started, Webb was moved to cornerback prior to Georgia’s game against Notre Dame.

Mark Webb will compete for a starting job at cornerback this fall. Radi Nabulsi

ACCOLADES

Like most college players, Webb was a highly decorated athlete during his years at Archbishop Wood High in Philadelphia, earning four-star recognition by Rivals and tabbed as the country’s 101st best player in 2016. Webb was also considered the 14th-best wide receiver nationally and No. 5 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

IMPACT THUS FAR

As mentioned, above, most of Webb’s college action has been on special teams, but don’t let that be an indicator of what head coach Kirby Smart thinks about this young man and the potential he has. Smart’s actually quite high on the sophomore, and said as much during one of his post-practice interviews this spring after Webb was seen getting some first team reps. A meniscus injury brought his spring to an early end and he did not compete in G-Day, but Smart said recently that Webb is 100 percent and taking part in workouts. With the graduation of Malkom Parrish, look for Webb to be in contention for a starting job this fall. He’ll have plenty of competition, but from what we’ve been told it won’t be a complete shock to see him earn plenty of playing time this fall.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

“He’s probably one of the toughest kids I’ve had since being here as far as not taking himself out of practice, even though he’s got a wheel that’s a little bit slow. It’s part of the growing process. He’s in a stiff competition with Tyrique McGee, Eric Stokes, Ameer Speed … he’s still got to grow and develop, but he’s physical and he’s tough and I like that.” – Kirby Smart on Mark Webb.

Mark Webb is 100 recovered from his meniscus injury per Kirby Smart. Radi Nabulsi

STRENGTHS

If all it took was want-to and desire then Webb would be a starter right now. Webb is very diligent when it comes to his workout habits and that’s good, because being still being relatively new to the position, there is much to learn. However, from what we understand and based on Smart’s comments, Webb has adapted to the position quicker than some may have originally thought.

WEAKNESSES

There’s still some aspects in regards to coverage that Webb is still learning to grasp, but again, that should come as no surprise considering he’s been at the position less than a year. He needs to work on using his hands at the line of scrimmage, but he’s shown a knack for the position. He just needs to work on becoming more consistent. As long as he does that, Webb is going to be just fine.

UGASPORTS' OUTLOOK FOR WEBB