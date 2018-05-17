In Part One of a long summer series, we’re going to take a look at different key players throughout the Georgia roster. Today, we’ll look at senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, what we’re hearing on him, and more.

JONATHAN LEDBETTER

Tale of the tape Height: 6-4 Weight: 282 Class: Senior Status: First-team defensive end STATS TO DATES: 2017 – Ledbetter had his best year yet, contributing 38 tackles, including five for losses of 25 yards (two sacks) for the Bulldogs, starting 11 of the team’s 15 games. Some of his best play came in Georgia’s biggest games, such as the Rose Bowl, in which the former Tucker standout matched his career high with six tackles, including a sack of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Ledbetter also contributed three quarterback pressures in Georgia’s SEC Championship victory over Auburn.

Jonathan Ledbetter had three pressures of Garrett Stidham in the SEC Championship. Radi Nabulsi

2016 – Ledbetter missed the first games due a suspension but kept a great attitude and finished the season strong, starting four of Georgia’s final seven contests, including his first against Florida. He finished with 24 total stop, including six assists in Florida game. Ledbetter also had four tackles against Auburn, including a sack. 2015 – Ledbetter played in seven games, making four tackles, two each against Southern and Missouri. ACCOLADES: Ledbetter was a first-team All-State selection by the Georgia Sports Writer’s Association, after helping lead Tucker to a 10-3 record, including two victories in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs. He took part in the 2015 Under Armour All-American Game. Ledbetter, who selected Georgia over SEC rivals Alabama and Auburn, held 16 offers coming out of high school, a list that also included the likes of Ohio State, Stanford and Florida State.

IMPACT THUS FAR

Ledbetter has proven to be a fairly versatile player on the Bulldog defensive line. Not only does he primarily line up at end, Ledbetter was also used as an outside linebacker at times in Nickel situations. Although he may not be the biggest of Georgia’s defensive lineman (282 pounds), he may be the Bulldogs’ best inside pass rusher due to his quickness and solid technique. With the graduation of John Atkins, Ledbetter also appears ready to assume the mantle of leader on the defensive line.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

“He's a guy who, when he speaks, people listen. They listen to people who have had hard times and have fallen on hard times. He can speak on an experience that not all of our players can speak on. He's been through some really tough times. He's certainly changed the narrative on his story to this point.” – Kirby Smart. “They say you lead through experience, and I had an experience when I first got here. That helps me talk to people,” Ledbetter said. “I can communicate with people. I can feel what people are going through, and I can relate to them because I’ve gone through some things, too. It hasn’t been easy for me. I’m doing well now. I’m playing well, and I’m doing well in school, and I’m about to graduate…So I can use that, what I’ve been through, and put it into [others]. And they can be who they need to be.” – Ledbetter.

Jonathan Ledbetter is expected to be the leader on the defensive line. Radi Nabulsi

STRENGTHS

Experience. Ledbetter has been in Smart’s system for three years now and is the unquestioned leader to on the Bulldogs’ defensive line. The former Tucker standout combines great athleticism and quickness, talents that translates well when it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks from his position at defensive end. Although he’s got just 3.5 career sacks, the potential is there for more this season alone.

WHAT HE'S WORKING ON

Ledbetter wants to get stronger. That’s not suggesting an issue by any stretch. It’s just Ledbetter wants to be the best all-around player he can be, and that’s one of the areas he feels he can still improve. There’s little doubt that he will.

UGASPORTS OUTLOOK FOR LEDBETTER