Kirby Smart will tell you that if you have don't muscle and size in the middle of the defensive line, you're not going to have much success in the SEC. While Nazir Stackhouse gives the Bulldogs experience at the zero technique, the Bulldogs know they'll need players like sophomore Jamaal Jarrett to do his part. GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO UGASPORTS.COM! Nose tackle is one of the more difficult positions for a true freshman to come in and have success, but Jarrett made good use of his first year. Although he played in just five games, the experience he received working against the likes of Sedrick Van Pan was priceless and served him well as he prepares for an expanded role this fall.



Advertisement

Tale of the Tape

Height: 6-5 Weight: 350 Class: Sophomore Rivals Ranking: Jarrett was the nation's 68th-ranked playeer and No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina with a rating of 6.0. Status: Backup at nose tackle, with the potential of playing an expanded role.

Sophomore nose guard Jamaal Jarrett is ready for an expanded role. (UGA Sports Communications)

Impact thus far

Jarrett did not make much of an on-field impact, but it was not a wasted year. He used the time to learn the defense, and also improve his conditioning while getting his weight under control. Jarrett did take incremental steps by virtue of the work he put in at practice every day, and that effort has him ready to make a bigger impact this fall.



Kirby Smart on Jarrett and the rest on Georgia's defensive line

“I am pleased with where we are, (but) we have to get better. We have players on our defensive line who can get better. The worst feeling as a coach is when you don’t have players that you can get better. There are coaches all across the country right now on defensive line who don’t have one 300-pounder. We’ve got several. We just have to continue to get them better and execute at a higher level.”

What to look for in fall camp