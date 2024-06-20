Summer Update: Jamaal Jarrett
Kirby Smart will tell you that if you have don't muscle and size in the middle of the defensive line, you're not going to have much success in the SEC.
While Nazir Stackhouse gives the Bulldogs experience at the zero technique, the Bulldogs know they'll need players like sophomore Jamaal Jarrett to do his part.
GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO UGASPORTS.COM!
Nose tackle is one of the more difficult positions for a true freshman to come in and have success, but Jarrett made good use of his first year.
Although he played in just five games, the experience he received working against the likes of Sedrick Van Pan was priceless and served him well as he prepares for an expanded role this fall.
Tale of the Tape
Height: 6-5
Weight: 350
Class: Sophomore
Rivals Ranking: Jarrett was the nation's 68th-ranked playeer and No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina with a rating of 6.0.
Status: Backup at nose tackle, with the potential of playing an expanded role.
Impact thus far
Jarrett did not make much of an on-field impact, but it was not a wasted year.
He used the time to learn the defense, and also improve his conditioning while getting his weight under control.
Jarrett did take incremental steps by virtue of the work he put in at practice every day, and that effort has him ready to make a bigger impact this fall.
Kirby Smart on Jarrett and the rest on Georgia's defensive line
“I am pleased with where we are, (but) we have to get better. We have players on our defensive line who can get better. The worst feeling as a coach is when you don’t have players that you can get better. There are coaches all across the country right now on defensive line who don’t have one 300-pounder. We’ve got several. We just have to continue to get them better and execute at a higher level.”
What to look for in fall camp
The player who was compared to Jordan Davis when first signed with the Bulldogs can start to emulate Davis on the field with a strong fall camp.
Georgia hopes that will be what happens.
Getting Nazir Stackhouse to return was huge for the postion, but equally big will be Jarrett's ability to step in at nose and give the defense quality reps.
Fortunately, it appears that Jarrett has gained control of his weight, although that's an area he'll have to watch.
The guess here is he will, and as he gains more experience, those comparisons to Davis have a chance to come to fruition.