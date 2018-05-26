In Part Two of our summer long series where we take a look at several of Georgia’s key players for the 2019 campaign, we turn our attention to the offensive line. Today, we’ll look at redshirt freshman right tackle Isaiah Wilson, what we’re hearing on him, and more. ISAIAH WILSON Tale of the tape Height: 6-7 Weight: 330 Class: Redshirt freshman Status: Worked out as the starting right tackle throughout all of spring drills. STATS TO DATE: 2017 – Any other year, Wilson would likely have suited up as a true freshman, and quite likely would have made an impact. However, with Isaiah Wynn holding down left tackle and fellow freshman Andrew Thomas doing such a good job at right tackle, there was no need to push the native of Brooklyn, N.Y. From what we’ve seen and been told, that was definitely the right call. Not only was Wilson able to use the year to learn the system, but was able to drop approximately 50 pounds in the process, telling UGASports in December that he was down to 330 pounds.

Isaiah Wilson is primed to be Georgia's right tackle for the foreseeable future. Radi Nabulsi

ACCOLADES

One of the country’s top offensive lineman his senior season at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, Wilson earned five-star status from Rivals, was the top overall prospect from the state of New York and was considered the nation’s fourth-best offensive tackle. A representative of Team Armour in the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game, Wilson even lined up at quarterback in the Wildcat for his high school team, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 20 yards in one game.

IMPACT THUS FAR

Although Wilson has yet to get in a game, it’s obvious Georgia has big plans for him. One of the reasons offensive line coach Sam Pittman elected to move Thomas to left tackle was to give Wilson and freshman Cade Mays the opportunity to compete for the starting job at right tackle. While Kirby Smart has yet to announce it as fact, it seems clear that Wilson is destined to be the Bulldogs’ starter at the position after getting most the reps with the first unit during the spring.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

“I think the redshirt year was the best thing that could have happened to me, honestly. It helped me a ton. I’m a way better player, my weight’s more in check; I just feel a lot better.” – Isaiah Wilson. “He wasn’t ready to play. Pretty simple. He wasn’t there yet. By the time we felt like he was headed in that direction it was late in the season so we decided to keep him there.” – Sam Pittman on why Wilson was redshirted last year.

Isaiah Wilson has lost almost 50 pounds since coming to UGA. Radi Nabulsi

STRENGTHS

At 6-foot-7, Wilson has plenty of what offensive line coaches love from their tackles – size and length. Although Wilson isn’t as large as he was when he first arrived at UGA, that’s definitely a good thing. We’re told his hand placement has improved and he’s playing with a broader base, two factors that should help Wilson as he progresses throughout the course of the year.

WHAT HE NEEDS TO WORK ON

He still needs to play lower, as opposing defensive ends will attempt to get under him as opposed to running over the top. It’s going to be on-the-job training. Wilson is going to have to deal with the various moves opposing defenders will use to get around him, so making sure he’s using proper footwork is going to always be key.

UGASPORTS OUTLOOK FOR WILSON