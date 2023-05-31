The Bulldogs are welcoming their summer enrollees this week. The newcomers are expected to include Bo Hughley, Kelton Smith, Jamal Meriweather, Troy Bowles, Chris Peal, Daniel Harris, Kyron Jones, and Peyton Woodring. While the other freshman who enrolled for the spring semester may have a leg up on these eight, that doesn't mean that they can't have an impact moving forward for Georgia. Below is a breakdown of each prospect.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle flirted with other schools late in his recruitment, but offensive line coach Stacey Searles was able to keep Hughley committed. While he isn't going to play right away, you can't teach his length and movement. Besides Monroe Freeling, Hughley could have the highest upside out of the offensive line class.



Smith saw his recruitment light up down the home stretch with offers from Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M. A raw prospect that can play both interior positions and tackle.

The Dawgs gained the commitment of Meriweather early in December. He is another raw prospect, much like Smith, who will need time to develop. He will be able to learn behind two experienced offensive tackles and potentially put on weight during his freshman campaign.

Troy Bowles, son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, joins the list of top prospects for Georgia at the inside linebacker position. Bowles, CJ Allen, and Raylen Wilson, were one of the top position groups for the Bulldogs in the Class of 2023. HIs high football IQ and football lineage will help him get on the field for the Dawgs.

Peal was a prospect that the Georgia coaching staff latched onto early, well before his four-star status, and they were able to get their guy. While Peal rushed for over 1,000 yards his senior year, he will strictly be a defensive back for Georgia.

If you blinked during signing day, you might have missed Jones flipping from North Carolina State. Jones, listed as an athlete, played primarily on the offensive side of the ball in high school. The Georgia coaching staff anticipates Jones to be a factor in the secondary during his time in Athens.