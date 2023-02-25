No two players on Georgia’s baseball team were more anxious to return to the field this weekend against Princeton that starting pitchers Jaden Woods and Liam Sullivan.

After their respective sub-par efforts in last week’s opener against Jacksonville State, who could blame them?

The wait was worth it. Woods struck out a career-high 11 batters in 4.2 innings of Friday’s suspended game, while Sullivan tossed seven innings of no-hit ball for Georgia. .The Dawgs swept the Tigers on Saturday, 12-3 and 9-0.

“From the sixth inning on, yeah, I was trying not to think about it, but it kept popping into my head,” said Sullivan, who allowed three unearned runs and failed to make it past the fourth last Saturday. “It was a tough week you’re trying not to think about it but still use it as a motivator to go out and get better.”

Sullivan – who used a four-pitch mix with an uptick in velocity to 92 - was dominant.

His seven innings and 11 strikeouts tied career highs for the big left-hander, who was allowed to surpass his pre-game pitch count, ultimately reaching 97 throws before Will Pearson replaced him to start the eighth.

Pearson allowed Caden Shapiro to reach on a one-out infield single in the eighth to break up the no-hitter.

Collin Caldwell pitched a scoreless ninth to end the game.

“He certainly was getting fatigued. Eighty-five or 90 (pitch count) was sort of what we had in our head, and of course, you look up and there’s a zero on the board,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “No coach wants to take a guy out with a no-hitter, but you don’t throw no-hitters in February. He tried to talk me out of it (after seven) when he had the no-hitter, but his heart wasn’t in it as much. I think he knew he was done. He threw 97 pitches and that’s plenty to throw on Feb. 25.”