Sullivan, Woods dominate; Bulldogs sweep pair from Princeton
No two players on Georgia’s baseball team were more anxious to return to the field this weekend against Princeton that starting pitchers Jaden Woods and Liam Sullivan.
After their respective sub-par efforts in last week’s opener against Jacksonville State, who could blame them?
The wait was worth it. Woods struck out a career-high 11 batters in 4.2 innings of Friday’s suspended game, while Sullivan tossed seven innings of no-hit ball for Georgia. .The Dawgs swept the Tigers on Saturday, 12-3 and 9-0.
“From the sixth inning on, yeah, I was trying not to think about it, but it kept popping into my head,” said Sullivan, who allowed three unearned runs and failed to make it past the fourth last Saturday. “It was a tough week you’re trying not to think about it but still use it as a motivator to go out and get better.”
Sullivan – who used a four-pitch mix with an uptick in velocity to 92 - was dominant.
His seven innings and 11 strikeouts tied career highs for the big left-hander, who was allowed to surpass his pre-game pitch count, ultimately reaching 97 throws before Will Pearson replaced him to start the eighth.
Pearson allowed Caden Shapiro to reach on a one-out infield single in the eighth to break up the no-hitter.
Collin Caldwell pitched a scoreless ninth to end the game.
“He certainly was getting fatigued. Eighty-five or 90 (pitch count) was sort of what we had in our head, and of course, you look up and there’s a zero on the board,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “No coach wants to take a guy out with a no-hitter, but you don’t throw no-hitters in February. He tried to talk me out of it (after seven) when he had the no-hitter, but his heart wasn’t in it as much. I think he knew he was done. He threw 97 pitches and that’s plenty to throw on Feb. 25.”
Earlier, Georgia (4-1) wrapped up the final three-plus innings of Friday’s suspended game by beating Princeton, 12-3.
The story of this contest was Woods.
After struggling in the season-opener against Jacksonville State, the Bulldog junior could not wait to get back on the mound for Friday night’s game against Princeton.
Considering he allowed five runs and only threw two innings, it’s easy to understand.
Woods turned in arguably his best performance as a Bulldogs, allowing just one hit with one walk to go along with a career-best 11 strikeouts.
He was replaced after striking out the first two batters in the fifth due to reaching his pitch count.
“I was super-excited to get out there because I know last week wasn’t myself,” Woods said. “I just didn’t have it. So, just to come back and do what I did, that was very encouraging.”
Offensively, redshirt freshman Charlie Condon continued his strong start.
Condon went a combined 4 for 6 with four more RBI, giving him 10 in four games. Two came on his first career home run, a bomb over the fence in left during Game 1 that registered 440 feet with an exit velocity of 108. In Game 2, Condon roped a double that registered an exit velocity of 111.
“That was fun, but hopefully there’s more to come,” said Condon, who among the regulars, is hitting a team-best .471 through five games. “But I’m not really focused on that right now; I’m just trying to hit the ball hard.”
Condon wasn’t the only Bulldog who went deep.
Corey Collins launched his second home run, a blast off the batter’s eye, with Connor Tate later adding a two-run shot to left. Parks Harber hit his third home run of the year in Game 2.
Freshman Jarvis Evans made his first career appearance and promptly gave up a home run to the first hitter he faced. He gave up a second home run in the sixth before rain forced the teams off the field, requiring the game to be picked up on Sunday with Georgia ahead 7-2.
In Game 2, the Bulldogs used a four-run seventh to ice the contest, scoring on Harber’s two-run homer and a two-run single by Ben Anderson.
Georgia and Princeton wrap up their four-game set with a doubleheader starting Sunday at 11.
Sunday’s first game will be a seven-inning affair unless it goes extra innings. If it does, then Game 2 will be a seven-inning game.