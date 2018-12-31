Sugar Bowl Preview
WHO: No. 5 Georgia vs No. 15 Texas
RECORDS: Georgia 11-2; Texas 9-4
WHEN: Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe); ESPN National Radio (Bill Rosinski, David Norrie and Jan Fitzsimmons); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Scott Howard).
THE GAME
Kirby Smart is typically thought of as a very good football coach, but there is one thing he cannot do—tell the future.
So when Smart was asked on Monday if he thought his 5th-ranked Bulldogs would be ready to do what it takes to be successful in the Sugar Bowl against Texas, he gave the only answer he felt he could.
“I think week to week, you'd question as a head coach, where are we from a standpoint of focus and concentration,” Smart said. “I don't think you ever know that.”
That’s one of the reasons Georgia approached the month off between the SEC Championship and Tuesday night’s Sugar Bowl with a specific plan in mind.
“With that much time, it makes it a lot harder, because you really don't really want them focused on the bowl game for 30 days. You want them focused on getting better for 20‑25 of those days. They've got to concern themselves with final exams, decisions they have to make, so many other things going on,” Smart said. We just want to coach and get better. The last, I would say, ten days, we really focused on Texas, and our kids have understood that. They have understood the importance of that.”
For Texas, part of the Longhorns’ motivation is to show the Bulldogs and the rest of the college football world that they deserve to play on one of the game’s biggest stages.
Head coach Tom Herman obviously believes they do.
“For the first time in a long time, I think we understand our best is good enough, that if we play our best, we can play with and/or beat any team in the country. We're certainly not good enough to show up with our B game and expect to beat a team like Georgia. We're going to need our A game,” Herman said. “But I think our guys have proven to themselves that if we prepare the right way, we prepare the way we know how to, and then we put that preparation into action when the ball is kicked off—that we're going to have a chance to be in just about any game.”
But Smart feels his Bulldogs (11-2) will be ready.
“I certainly have confidence in our kids' focus and concentration,” Smart said. “They turn the tape on. They see Texas beating Oklahoma and getting on top of Oklahoma in a championship game. That's a team we have a full amount of respect for, and we understand the caliber of a team like Texas.”
Herman was asked if the Bulldogs were the best team his Longhorns (9-4) have played.
It was a question that perhaps caught the Texas head coach off guard. After all, Big 12 champion and CFP participant Oklahoma is not bad, either, and Herman took great care in the way he crafted his words.
“I don't know. Our rival to our north is pretty danged good, too. We had two great games against them. And we respect the heck out of them,” Herman said. “But they’re different. It's hard to say 'best' when you're talking about anything. I think they pose some unique challenges with how big they are up front on both sides of the ball. That's something different for us. But ‘best’ is difficult. They're certainly as good as any team we played in our two years here.
Smart said his team will have no trouble respecting the Longhorns.
“Most of our kids nowadays, they grew up and got recruited with those same kids from Texas. They went to all‑star games,” Smart said. “They know every one of these players, and they know these guys are good football players. It's not about that for us. It's about how we play and how we control our standard.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
▶ QB Jake Fromm is on pace to set the school record for Completion Percentage at 68.4 percent. The current record is 67.9 percent set by Hutson Mason in 2014. Fromm is ranked third nationally in passing efficiency at 175.81, and comes into play completing 186 of 272 passes for 2,537 yards and 27 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
▶ RB D’Andre Swift (1,037 yards) and Elijah Holyfield (956 yards) aim to become the latest Bulldog duo to each have 1,000-yard seasons. Last year, Nick Chubb (1,345) and Sony Michel (1,227) did in 2017. Swift because the 14th Georgia running back to have a 1,000-yard season during the SEC Championship against Alabama.
▶ WR Riley Ridley leads the wideouts with 39 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns, which is tied for second in school history. Junior Mecole Hardman checks in with 33 catches for 529 yards and six scores.
▶ LB D’Andre Walker leads the Bulldogs in sacks with 7.5, and tops the Bulldogs with four forced fumbles to go along with 45 total tackles, with 11 of those going for tackles for loss.
SERIES HISTORY
Texas leads the series with Georgia 3-1
QUOTE TO NOTE
"I think the opportunity in front of our team is as grand as there is, as there can be, because for our guys they're looking at it as an opportunity to play to a standard, to make a statement, to play to the excellence that we try to create at the University of Georgia. They've got an opportunity to do that against one of the top programs in the country.” – Kirby Smart on the Sugar Bowl against Texas
KEY MATCHUP
Deandre Baker’s decision to sit out the game suddenly shifts the focus to Georgia’s secondary against a very big and very capable wide receiving corps for Texas. Losing Baker means the Bulldogs will lose the one shutout option they could depend on during the year, leaving freshman Tyson Campbell, junior Tyrique McGhee, and sophomore Mark Webb as the three players expected to be in the line of fire. How well they hold will play a big role in the game.
PREDICTION
After spending nearly a week in New Orleans, the No. 1 question on everybody's mind seems to be how seriously Georgia plans on taking this game.
Based on my observations, I don't think this will be a problem.
In every one of my conversations with the players, the Bulldogs appear dead set on using this game, not only as a jumping off point to 2019, but also to show the rest of the college football world that the Bulldog did indeed deserve to be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoffs.
Texas is no slouch. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger's ability to run the football (13 touchdowns) is a big concern for the Bulldogs, who must also deal with two of the biggest wide receivers they've seen all year in a 6-foot-6 Collin Johnson and 6-4, 220-pound Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
But I expect Texas to have all sorts of problems dealing with Georgia's offensive line, and in turn, stopping the Bulldogs' run game.
Nose guard Chris Nelson is a healthy 315 pounds, but starting ends Breckyn Hager (255) and Charlies Omenihu (270) illustrate this is a Texas defense without a whole lot of size. The line is 12.5 points, and although one can never truly tell how teams will respond in bowls, I think the Bulldogs are anxious to prove a couple of big points. Not the least of these is simple: The 2018 Georgia Bulldogs were a pretty damn good team. Prediction: Georgia 45, Texas 28.