Kirby Smart is typically thought of as a very good football coach, but there is one thing he cannot do—tell the future.

So when Smart was asked on Monday if he thought his 5th-ranked Bulldogs would be ready to do what it takes to be successful in the Sugar Bowl against Texas, he gave the only answer he felt he could.

“I think week to week, you'd question as a head coach, where are we from a standpoint of focus and concentration,” Smart said. “I don't think you ever know that.”

That’s one of the reasons Georgia approached the month off between the SEC Championship and Tuesday night’s Sugar Bowl with a specific plan in mind.

“With that much time, it makes it a lot harder, because you really don't really want them focused on the bowl game for 30 days. You want them focused on getting better for 20‑25 of those days. They've got to concern themselves with final exams, decisions they have to make, so many other things going on,” Smart said. We just want to coach and get better. The last, I would say, ten days, we really focused on Texas, and our kids have understood that. They have understood the importance of that.”

For Texas, part of the Longhorns’ motivation is to show the Bulldogs and the rest of the college football world that they deserve to play on one of the game’s biggest stages.

Head coach Tom Herman obviously believes they do.

“For the first time in a long time, I think we understand our best is good enough, that if we play our best, we can play with and/or beat any team in the country. We're certainly not good enough to show up with our B game and expect to beat a team like Georgia. We're going to need our A game,” Herman said. “But I think our guys have proven to themselves that if we prepare the right way, we prepare the way we know how to, and then we put that preparation into action when the ball is kicked off—that we're going to have a chance to be in just about any game.”

But Smart feels his Bulldogs (11-2) will be ready.

“I certainly have confidence in our kids' focus and concentration,” Smart said. “They turn the tape on. They see Texas beating Oklahoma and getting on top of Oklahoma in a championship game. That's a team we have a full amount of respect for, and we understand the caliber of a team like Texas.”

Herman was asked if the Bulldogs were the best team his Longhorns (9-4) have played.

It was a question that perhaps caught the Texas head coach off guard. After all, Big 12 champion and CFP participant Oklahoma is not bad, either, and Herman took great care in the way he crafted his words.

“I don't know. Our rival to our north is pretty danged good, too. We had two great games against them. And we respect the heck out of them,” Herman said. “But they’re different. It's hard to say 'best' when you're talking about anything. I think they pose some unique challenges with how big they are up front on both sides of the ball. That's something different for us. But ‘best’ is difficult. They're certainly as good as any team we played in our two years here.

Smart said his team will have no trouble respecting the Longhorns.

“Most of our kids nowadays, they grew up and got recruited with those same kids from Texas. They went to all‑star games,” Smart said. “They know every one of these players, and they know these guys are good football players. It's not about that for us. It's about how we play and how we control our standard.”