Sugar Bowl now set for Thursday

NEW ORLEANS - Tonight’s Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame has been postponed due to a terrorist attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street.

“As you know, we were scheduled to have a CFP quarterfinal game played in the Superdome at 7:45. We have been in consultation with ESPN, the College Football Playoff, the SEC, the University of Georgia, and Notre Dame. All parties agree that it's in the best interest of public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Huntley said. "We'll work as fast as possible to set up a safe, efficient, and fun environment for tomorrow night. We'll have more details in the coming hours, but that's the plan."

Gametime is TBD per a source Wednesday afternoon.

Officials made the call after an individual drove his truck through barricades on Bourbon Street, killing at least 10 and injuring 35, including a UGA student.

The winner of the game will play Penn State in the CFP semifinals at the Orange Bowl.

"Our prayers are with everyone involved in this horrific event, and we are here to support them in any way possible," athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. "As a native Louisianian, I know how special this place is. The people of New Orleans and this entire community are resilient and will remain strong during this time of healing.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the area remains an active crime scene. Bourbon Street will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Much more to come.