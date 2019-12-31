NEW ORLEANS – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule addressed the media for the final time before Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN).

Questions ran the gamut.

For Smart, there were several about his missing players, for Rhule, rumors that he might soon be accepting a job in the NFL.

…Prior to coming to New Orleans, Smart made the comment he would not be bringing players to the Sugar Bowl who were not invested in playing in the game. During the press conference, Smart was asked about this, and also why players in the transfer portal were being allowed to play, and the reasons some injured players were allowed to travel and some weren’t.

“I don't think it went into that. If they could play, they were going to be able to come. That was the big deal. Transfer portal is not a statement that you're leaving. I think people misconstrue that,” Smart said. “Every kid that goes in the transfer portal is not actually leaving or trying to leave. They may be exploring other options, but it's not a situation where they're not committed to the university.

"To me, that goes back to sitting down and having a one‑on‑one conversation between me and them. And each one of those guys that's in there contemplating coming back, and they're trying to figure out what's best for them. And I don't mind that. It's a dead period. So, there's nothing they can do right now in regards to that.”

As for others, Smart wasn’t very forthcoming.

“And the rest of it, guys, the guys that are here are the focus. And they have done a tremendous job. All these kids have known who's going to be here the entire time we're practicing,” Smart said. “You guys were the first to become aware of it once you got here. But our kids are used to it. They know who's been practicing and who hasn't.”

…Smart was also asked if it was troubling that so many Bulldogs will be missing from Wednesday’s game.

“It's not troubling. Not at all. Each one is different. some of these guys are injured. Some academically didn't do what they needed to do. That's part of college football. It's part of dealing with the things you have, the cards you're dealt,” Smart said. “The NFL environment we have, if we continue to recruit at a high level, which we've done, this is probably going to be an annual deal where guys decide that I'm not going to play in the game based on certain reasons or whatever they choose. And that's the choice they have. I respect that.”

…Smart did not elaborate on a question by UGASports as to why Divaad Wilson was not in New Orleans and didn’t seem to think that his absence would affect the Bulldogs much at Star.

“Yeah. Divaad won't affect anything because Mark [Webb] has played star the entire year. Mark Webb has been the starting star,” Smart said. “He and Divaad shared some of that time. But Mark started every game, and he's been healthy at that position.”

…As for the status of running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder), Smart’s answer was one we’ve heard before.

“As far as D'Andre, I don't know. We're going to wait and see. He's competed. He's done everything we've asked him to do,” Smart said. “I keep repeating that because he has. Certainly, if he feels like he's able to go and go at 100%, we're going to use him. He's done more this last week in practice than he did before the SEC championship game, that's for certain. I’m so excited to see where he goes.”

…Smart was asked if he had any aspirations of coaching in the NFL.

“No, I haven't had those aspirations. I coached in the NFL. I've been there. I think it's a wonderful league. But the passion I have for college football is the fact that you get to have a deeper relationship with these players,” Smart said. “I think the connection is more unique in college. You're looking at probably 20 to 30 roster spots in the NFL that don't turn over annually.

“So, you're only getting around 20 to 30 players where we get 130 guys and you get most of them back the following year. And you grow to know these young men. You go in their homes. You promise their parents they're going to get their education. You get to watch them walk across the stage graduating. You get to watch them walk across the stage and get an opportunity in the NFL, their lifelong dream.”

…Smart was also asked which of his younger players might see extending playing time. Freshman running back Kenny McIntosh was the first name he mentioned.

“Well, most of them are guys that have played throughout the year. When you think Zamir [White] and James [Cook] have had a lot of work,” Smart said. “I would probably say Kenny is one of those guys. Kenny didn't get as much work in practices until now. He's gotten a tremendous amount of work and done a really good job.”

Exactly how much, however, is still to be determined.

“It depends on how much Swift plays as to how much Kenny's [McIntosh] going to get play. Kenny's done a really good job. He's grown up and played a lot more,” Smart said. “But really, every other position, I don't know that you're seeing ‑‑ you're seeing two offensive tackles. That's the biggest difference, those guys. Warren Ericson is a guy that has stepped up and had to play a lot more. Outside those guys, it's mainly depth more than it is a new guy.”

…Rhule denied that he’s been contacted about any of the current vacancies in the NFL. Of course, he didn’t say if his agent has.

“I've not been contacted by anybody. But it's certainly a distraction in that our guys are answering that instead of talking about the game, which I hate,” Rhule said. “But I was talking to James Lynch yesterday. Like he said, it's part of my job. When our players play well and when they do things like they've done, going from 1‑11 to the Sugar Bowl, people are going to take notice of not just me but my staff. The guys on my staff were offered Division I jobs this year, head coaching jobs, and were pretty committed to being at Baylor. It's a wonderful place.”

…Rhule was asked if he would be the head coach at Baylor next year.

“Yeah, I plan on that,” Rhule said. “I certainly think I will be.”

…Rhule said Georgia has the best defense his team has played this year.

“Defensively, this is by far the best defense we've faced. And that's no disrespect to people in our conference,” Rhule said. “There's a lot of great defenses in our conference, and there's a lot of difficult defenses in our conference.”