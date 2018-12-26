It’s back to work for Georgia as the Bulldogs are set to arrive in New Orleans this afternoon to resume preparations for the Sugar Bowl (8:45, ESPN) New Year’s night against Texas. Kirby Smart and his team are scheduled to touch down at approximately 3 p.m. local time at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport where the Bulldogs will be welcomed by the Sugar Bowl host committee, followed by a short press conference with reporters. UGASports will be there to bring you complete coverage of their arrival and practice leading up to the game, and hopefully we’ll get some answers to some of the questions that have surrounded the team since the loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship. Some will be resolved as early as today. For others, we’ll have to wait until the game is complete. Below are five burning questions we'll be asking.

1. Will Deandre Baker play?

It seemed like only a formality. Baker announced after the SEC Championship that he definitely intended to play his final game as a Bulldog. But after missing practice on Thursday of last week, speculation arose that perhaps Baker had changed his mind. After a posting on Instagram that included a tag locating him back home in Miami, Baker told UGASports he was actually in Athens—but he never responded to a follow-up question as to whether or not he still intended to play against the Longhorns. Expect Smart to be asked about Baker’s availability upon the team’s arrival. But if we had to guess, we'd assume he is not participating.

2. Will Georgia lose any players to the NFL?

Speculation has been all over the place. Riley Ridley, Elijah Holyfield, Isaac Nauta, Mecole Hardman, and J.R. Reed have been four of the more prominently mentioned names by fans—yet none of these have given an indication one way or the other. We’ve been told that Hardman is returning, although we’ve actually yet to hear from the Elberton junior. Each will be asked, but it may not be until post-game at the Sugar Bowl until they elect to talk about their respective futures with the team. Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to declare for this year’s NFL draft.

3. What injured players are good to go for the Sugar Bowl?

We’ll have a better idea once we get to view practice, but heading in, it certainly appears that right guard Cade Mays (shoulder) is good to go. Mays was back working out as the No. 1 option at right guard ahead of Ben Cleveland, who also appears be in his best shape since his broken left fibula and subsequent ankle sprain that limited his time Georgia’s final three games. Outside linebacker D’Andre Walker is battling his way back from a groin injury suffered against Alabama. He was seen running on Thursday and appears likely to be ready. The statuses of running back James Cook and defensive tackle Jordan Davis are unclear. Sources tell UGASports that Cook has been battling a foot injury, while Davis missed practice last week in Athens with an injured lower back. Both are expected to travel to New Orleans, but we will have to see about their availability for the game.

4. Whither Justin Fields?

The soap opera surrounding Justin Fields and his expected transfer have certainly dominated the conversation for Georgia fans leading into the game. Should he play? Why did Smart let him travel? Those are just two of the questions you’ve seen asked on the Dawgvent. Smart already answered that second one, stating emphatically that Fields has done everything he’s been asked, that he continues to work hard, and how he deserves to go as much as anybody else on the team. As far as getting to play, some fans have been adamant that Fields remain on the sideline. I don’t believe that will be the case. Although I don’t expect Fields to see a significant amount of playing time ahead of Jake Fromm, look for the freshman to get his opportunities just as he did in 12 of Georgia’s other 13 games the team has played. Smart isn’t going to punish Fields because he’s put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. Nor will he sit him because some fans might be grow angry to see him on the field. Winning the game is Job 1 for Smart and his coaches, and if that means Fields gets another crack or two, that’s what's going to happen.

5. Are the Dawgs motivated to play?