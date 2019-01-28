Roy Williams Bruce Young, THI

The 2019 Rivals150 has been given a winter refresh and Arizona remains atop the team rankings. Headlined by No. 2 overall Anthony Edwards, there are still six five-star prospects left among the top available talent. Not surprisingly, there are several schools fighting for the players who are left and depending on how things go, a few programs could make major runs in the 2019 team rankings. Here's a look at seven programs whose classes currently rank outside of the top 10 that are capable of making runs between now and the late signing period.



GEORGIA

Anthony Edwards https://rivals.com

Current class rank: 47

Who is in and who are they targeting? Tom Crean has already landed a pair of four-stars in Jaykwon Walton and Toumani Camara for his first class. Anthony Edwards is the major target here but Rivals150 wing Gerald Drumgoole could be one to watch too.

Best case: There is growing hope that Crean can keep Edwards home for what will likely only be one year of college. If he can do that, the Bulldogs class could soar all the way into the national top 15 or better depending on whether or not they add anybody to go with him.



KANSAS

Matthew Hurt https://rivals.com

Current class rank: 48.

Who is in and who are they targeting? Four-star wing Christian Braun and four-star point guard Isaac McBride signed during the Fall. Five-stars Anthony Edwards, Matthew Hurt and Precious Achiuwa along with four-stars Cassius Stanley and Tristan Enaruna are among the Jayhawks remaining targets.

Best case: The Jayhawks still figure to be the team to beat for the sharp shooting Hurt and he'll be on campus in a week. Landing him alone would push them into the top 20. Add any of Achiuwa, Edwards (who visits in a few weeks) or Stanley to go with Hurt and Bill Self and his staff could still put together a top 10 class.



LSU

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Current class rank: 73

Who is in and who are they targeting? Four-star shooting guard James Bishop and three-star junior college wing Charles Manning Jr. signed early. Five-star forward Trendon Watford and four-star wing Lester Quinones are among the Tigers top remaining targets.

Best case: The Tigers are fighting hard for Watford and if they are able to land him, they would move into the top 25. Add any other pieces and they could move into the top 20 or even top 15.



NORTH CAROLINA

Cole Anthony Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Current class rank: 23.

Who is in and who are they targeting? The Tar Heels signed five-star big man Armando Bacot and four-star point guard Jeremiah Francis in the early period. The country's top point guard Cole Anthony and five-star forwards Precious Achiuwa and Keion Brooks remain in play as well.

Best case: Though Anthony hasn't named any favorites, he and the Heels are way down the road and most consider them to be the favorites along with Oregon. Land Anthony and UNC's class likely moves into the top 10. Anybody in addition to Anthony would be gravy.



OREGON

Cassius Stanley Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Current class rank: 11.

Who is in and who are they targeting? The Ducks landed five-star wing C.J. Walker, four-star forward Chandler Lawson and four-star junior college shooting guard Christopher Duarte early. Cole Anthony, Cassius Stanley and even Precious Achiuwa are among those they are still linked to.

Best case: Anthony has been on campus and as written above, the Ducks appear to be right there with North Carolina for him. Picking him up would move their class -- as things stand -- into the national top three. If it's just Stanley, they would be knocking on the door of the top five. If they could somehow get both, they may have the top class.



PITTSBURGH

Christian Brown Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Current class rank: NR.

Who is in and who are they targeting? Jeff Capel and the Panthers have yet to scratch in 2019, making the next few months really important. Four-star big man Qudus Wahab decides this week, they are getting involved with four-star wing Christian Brown and continue to target four-star Tre Mitchell and Rivals150 wing Gerald Drumgoole.

Best case: Because of the work Capel was able to do when he landed the Pitt job last spring, the Panthers do have good young talent. But, they could really use some size on the wings and interior. Wahab could be a shot blocking presence and Mitchell is a skilled scorer from the area. It's hard to imagine them going 0-fer with this group but any two would do and getting three isn't out of the question.



WASHINGTON

Jaden McDaniels Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame