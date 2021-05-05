Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin is tweaking his starting rotation for this weekend’s series at No. 1 Arkansas.

Although part of his decision is by design, another part is due to the fact No. 1 starter Ryan Webb tweaked his back last Thursday against Auburn. Stricklin, as a precaution, wants to give him two extra days.

Webb (3-3, 3.04) was rolling right along last Friday against the Tigers when he was pulled after tweaking his back, and despite throwing just 62 pitches.

As a result, the Roswell native will now start Sunday’s finale, with freshman Liam Sullivan making his first career start in Friday night’s opener.

“Ryan’s fine. He’s throwing his bullpen tomorrow; he’s been throwing all week. It’s just as a precaution. Anytime you walk off the mound after making just 62 pitches, you just want to make sure that everything is good,” Stricklin said. “He wanted to go Friday night. We talked about Saturday, and today, just decided we’d give him to Sunday, just to give him an extra day. He didn’t argue much. If you know Ryan, he wants to go on Friday night.”

Stricklin elected to start with Sullivan for what will be a “staff night” on Friday based on his effort last Friday against Auburn, when he tossed four scoreless innings.

“It’s going to be his first start. That’s a lot to ask of a freshman on the road, especially in a tough atmosphere. But he pitched really well last week and deserves it,” Stricklin said. “Luke Wagner will pitch out of the bullpen, and it will be all hands-on-deck in Game 1, just like we’ve done with our other bullpen games we’ve had a lot of success with.”

Although the Razorbacks (34-8, 15-6) will provide quite the challenge, the Bulldogs (27-16, 10-11) have had success with staff days before.

“(Saturday) was the first time in five weeks when we’ve lost the bullpen game in the league; we had won four consecutive bullpen games, and that’s what we’re going to try and do,” Stricklin said. “So, we’re going to throw the bullpen at them on Friday, with Jonathan Cannon on Saturday and Ryan Webb on Sunday.”

Although Sullivan’s numbers (1-0, 4.74) may not impress at first glance, it pays to take a deeper look. On March 19 against Tennessee, the big lefty allowed six earned runs in just a third of an inning. Take that outing away, and Sullivan’s ERA falls to 1.97.

“If you look at the numbers, he’s a relief pitcher, and one bad outing skewers that. You take that outing out of there, and the numbers are actually pretty good,” Stricklin said. “He’s had a couple of good outings since then and he gave us a chance to win that Auburn game. We’re losing 7-0 and he comes into the game, throws four scoreless, was throwing 93, and was really good.”

NOTE: Stricklin announced that lefty CJ Smith (arm issues) is being shut down for the year.

Part of the weekend rotation when the season began, Smith (0-2, 3.00) only appeared in three games before his left arm began giving him trouble.

In recent weeks, Smith tried to work back, but the problems persisted.

“He went full throttle last Thursday and just did not happen,” Stricklin said. “His arm was feeling a little bit better, but it just wasn’t there.”

With the NCAA’s Covid waiver, Smith, who has graduated, will be able to return and play another year if he desires.