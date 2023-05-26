Scott Stricklin’s career as head coach of Georgia's baseball is over.

The University announced that Stricklin has been relieved of his duties after 10 years as the Bulldogs’ head coach. A search for Georgia’s next head coach will begin immediately.

“I want to thank Scott for his service to our athletic department over the last 10 years,” said AD Josh Brooks said in a statement. “After much thought and deliberation, we feel it is in the best interest of our baseball program to move in a different direction. We will begin immediately the process of a national search to identify the next leader of our baseball team. We extend best wishes to Scott and his family, and a sincere thank you for their time at the University of Georgia.”

In his 10 years as Georgia’s coach, Stricklin posted a record of 299-236-1 after coming over from alma mater Kent State in 2014. In those 10 seasons, Georgia advanced to three NCAA regionals, losing in the finals in 2018 and 2018 before falling in the semifinal of the Chapel Hill Regional last year.

Stricklin had three years left on a contract that paid him $650,000 per season, but was not scheduled to expire until after the 2026 season.

His best seasons with the Bulldogs were from 2018-2020 after failing to win more than 27 games in each of his first four years.

“You know what, when you look at it on paper, we had a bad year. That's the way I look at it. This program has a lot of expectations, and it has a lot of pride, and I didn't feel like we performed up to our expectations,” Stricklin said after losing to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament. “That's on me as the head coach. That's my responsibility. I take a lot of pride in trying to uphold that expectation here at Georgia, and this year we came up short.”

It was an ugly year in many respects.

Eight times this year, Georgia was either tied or held leads going into the ninth inning but wound up losing the game. Of those eight losses, seven came in SEC play for the Bulldogs, who dug themselves an early hole by starting 1-9 in league play.

Offensively, the Bulldogs weren’t bad. Led by SEC Freshman of the Year Charlie Condon, the Bulldogs batted a respectable .285 with 101 home runs, sixth in the league.

However, pitching was another story. Georgia struggled on the mound all season, posting a 6.38 ERA, walking 271 batters, and with 81 hit-by-pitches, tops in the SEC.

“It was certainly a disappointing year. We just didn't finish the games. When you look at our body of work, we had a lot of opportunities to finish off some games, and in this conference, you have to slam the door and get those three last outs in the 9th inning or the 10th inning, or the 11th inning, whatever inning we were in,” Stricklin said. “That was where we struggled. We struggled late. But as Nolan said, I thought our kids fought really hard. They never quit. They competed every single day. They did everything we asked them to do.”

Previously under Stricklin, Georgia finished the 2020 campaign ranked as high as No. 2 nationally (USA Today Sports Top 25), but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season after 18 games. Georgia had jumped out to a 7-0 start, swept rival Georgia Tech for the third time in the past four years, and tallied a 14-4 mark. The Bulldogs were one of just two programs to have earned a top eight National Seed for the NCAA Championships in both 2018 and 2019. Georgia was a No. 8 seed in 2018 and a No. 4 seed in 2019, which marked the best in school history. In the 2020 MLB Draft (shortened to just five rounds), Hancock and pitcher Cole Wilcox went in the first and third rounds with Hancock being the sixth overall selection. The season before, Georgia posted one of its best regular seasons in school history in 2019, going 42-14 including a school record 21-9 in the SEC.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs could not take advantage, falling in the finals of the Athens Regional to Duke.

The 2018 campaign saw Georgia return to prominence as a regular in the Top 25 rankings, earning a top eight national seed and playing host to an NCAA Regional for the first time in a decade but once again fell in the finals of the Athens Regional, this time to Florida State.

Prior to coming to Georgia, Stricklin spent nine years as the head coach at alma mater Kent State, where he posted a 350-188 record, winning five Mid-American Conference regular season crowns and five MAC Tournament titles.