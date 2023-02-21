Just one weekend into the season, baseball coach Scott Stricklin isn’t about to begin pushing the panic button as far as his starting pitchers are concerned.

Nevertheless, with no mid-week game before this weekend’s series against Princeton, Stricklin wants to see some improvements from what he witnessed against Jacksonville State.

Friday starter Jaden Woods and Saturday starter Liam Sullivan did not enjoy quite the starts that they or Stricklin would have liked.

Neither made it past the third inning.

Woods went two innings, allowed four runs with five walks and a wild pitch in two innings, with Sullivan allowing three runs (all unearned) in three innings before being pulled after struggling with his control.

“They’ll both have bullpens this week. They’ll be in the weight room, they’ll do their conditioning, and just get their minds right,” Stricklin said. “Hopefully, this past weekend ticks them off a little bit. That’s kind of the point, how do you bounce back when things don’t go your way, no matter what you’re doing.”

Freshman Blake Gillespie tossed three innings of one-run ball in Sunday’s finale, before being charged with four more in the fourth forcing him from the game.

“We’re looking forward to both those guys getting back on the mound. I said something to Jaden (Sunday) and he was chomping at the bit, he wants it to be Friday already,” Stricklin said. “We just need to see those guys give us better starts, give us some length to take pressure off that bullpen. If you’re in the bullpen the third inning most every single in your game that’s going to put a lot of pressure on them.”

That’s something Georgia’s pitching staff certainly does not need.

Against Jacksonville State, Bulldog pitchers not only walked 16 batters in 27 innings but they also hit eight batters, two more than any other team in the SEC.

With four games against Princeton, this weekend (the two teams play a doubleheader on Saturday) Stricklin and pitching coach Sean Kenny will be looking for a marked improvement from everyone involved.

While Stricklin has yet to announce his rotation past Woods and Sullivan, there are several options.

Charlie Goldstein is a name Stricklin mentioned in the preseason, along with Nolan Crisp, who was beaten out for a starter’s role by freshman Blake Gillespie but came back with three very strong innings in relief to earn the victory on Sunday.

“He (Crisp) was the penciled-in starter all along for Sunday, but he didn’t pitch very well in January and early February. So, we made the decision to go with Blake. He was really good. Crisp handled it well; he wasn’t happy, I didn’t want him to be happy and I didn’t expect him to be happy,” Stricklin said. “He came out with a little chip on his shoulder, being a little bit upset and kind of, ‘Hey look at me.’ That’s exactly what I hoped to see.”

Either Crisp or Goldstein could get a start this weekend against Princeton, with Gillespie, Leighton Finley, Kolten Smith, and Jarvis Evans as other possibilities. Matthew Hoskins is another talented freshman who could earn some starts, but he is currently recovering from an illness and is not expected back until the following weekend against Georgia Tech at the earliest.

“We’ve got to get our starters going. Jaden and Liam have to get going, they know that. We’ve challenged them, they’re juniors, so we can talk about it. They know it,” Stricklin said. “They’ll have a good week of work and be ready.”

If not, Stricklin indicated he will not be afraid to afford some of his younger pitchers more starting opportunities.

“That’s how you get your name called more often, you compete and throw strikes. At the end of the day, if they’re the best guys, they’re going to pitch. That’s the challenge I put on the guys (Friday),” Stricklin said. “We threw a lot of upper-classmen and we struggled a little bit. The message is, you have to do your job because we’ve got some freshmen chomping at the bit.”