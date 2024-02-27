Between graduation and players leaving early for the NFL, there are opportunities to be had in the Bulldog secondary.

That's certainly no exception at Georgia. Ask 10 people, and you may receive 10 different opinions on who will be most impactful.

The new freshmen are always part of the equation when talking about spring storylines.

Before Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris decided to remain with Georgia, some of Georgia's incoming freshmen defensive backs would have had to play whether they were ready to do so or not.

With those two deciding to return, the Bulldogs' secondary doesn't appear as needy as first feared. Nevertheless, there's still going to be plenty of opportunities for the likes of Ellis Robinson IV, KJ Bolton, Ondre Evans, and Demello Jones. Their journeys as early-impact performers are already well underway.

The early word from the Bulldog football facility is all four are off to fine starts.

Athletic, eager to learn. the quartet is proving to be a quick study, although the real lessons will not begin until the Bulldogs hit the practice field in three weeks.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens.

Personally, I love this group. Each has an excellent chance to make a huge impact over the course of their respective careers, perhaps even earning All-SEC honors before their careers are done.

Robinson has definitely piqued my interest.

Like most of you, it was easy to be impressed by what Robinson did in high school. But it wasn't until watching him in workouts for the Under Armour All-American Game that I truly marveled over his athleticism.

While it may be too soon to go ahead and give Robinson a starting role, a strong camp will put Robinson in a prime position to play a key role come fall.

Who's to say the others won't, either?

Maybe it's because we're only talking about last year, but Bolton reminds me so much of Javon Bullard with the way he plays, and carries himself on and off the field. He's going to be a key at safety, sooner rather than later.

When I look at Evans and Jones, you have two players who potentially could play either corner or safety for the Bulldogs.

Look for Jones to be a special-teams demon, too. The Swainsboro native is a weapon, and although you rarely see Smart allow a freshman to do double-duty on offense and defense, it would come as no surprise to see offensive coordinator Mike Bobo beg Smart to borrow Jones for a couple of designed plays.

He certainly has the skill to do so.