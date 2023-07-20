Kentucky’s Mark Stoops said much of his team’s preparation this fall will include regaining the physicality he felt suffered a drop-off a season ago.

After finishing 10-3 in 2021, the Wildcats slipped to 7-6 in 2022, and their head coach feels a lack of toughness was one of the reasons why.

“We’ve always been a physical football team, and it started up front and playing physical on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Stoops said. “I feel like we fell short of that a year ago. Obviously, we have to improve.”

Senior offensive lineman Eli Cox said the team has taken Stoops’ call to action to heart.

“I think it just adds a chip to our shoulder,” Cox said. “Guys are extra motivated to prove that we have the talent and have the grit in this room to be the elite offensive line that we have in the past.”

Linebacker J.J. Weaver agrees.

“We just to get back to the ground dirty … the offensive, defensive line, the great blue wall and get back to that physical lifestyle instead of playing pitty-pat football with a lot of people,” Weaver said. “We’ve got to get back to the old Kentucky football.”

That “old Kentucky football” has always had the respect of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Over the years, Smart and Bulldog players alike will typically tell the media that the Wildcats are among the most physical teams Georgia annually plays.

Cox has heard those comments before and takes it as a big point of pride.

“It means a lot. It speaks to the program and the culture that Coach Stoops has developed through recruiting and development,” Cox said. “That’s the highest compliment I think a coach can give a football team that they’re the toughest team they played, regardless of the outcome. Obviously, we want to win every game, but we also want to be the toughest team you play week in and week out. The week after you play Kentucky, we want you to remember it.”

Finding that physical consistency is also a challenge Stoops wants his team to meet. He points to Georgia as an example.

“You look at the great teams in this league, you look at Georgia, how physical they are, how talented. But also you have to give them credit for how well-coached they are and how physical they are even at the perimeter, even at the skill positions,” Stoops said. “So, it takes a lot of things to put it together at the highest level. But to me, we can control the physical part of it, so we have to at least be that, and at times last year, it felt like we weren't successful enough at being who we are. Now we have to put the other pieces together as well.”

Defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine says that’s certainly the plan.

“Coaches give us the blueprint every year. To play football you have to be physical. Every player that’s recruited and brought in in that building, it’s about bringing it out of you,” Oxendine said. “We’ve just got to stay aggressive, keep punching the clock, he preaches to us every year, but ultimately it’s up to us to go out there and go get it.”