Freshman Tyson Campbell has started all 10 games opposite fellow cornerback Deandre Baker. That could be about to change.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, it's absolutely no slight on the former five-star. But as of now it appears redshirt freshman Eric Stokes will be getting the call when No. 5 Georgia (9-1) entertains UMass Saturday afternoon (4 p.m., SEC Network).

“Stokes has been going with the first group; he's competing, playing well,’ Smart said. “Tyson's got a lot to learn, and when he's going with the 2s, you find out how much he still has to learn—he doesn't have the safeties who know it as well as the 1s, so the communication isn't as good. We’re finding out he maybe has more to learn than we thought, because the No. 1 safeties help him a lot more.”

Stokes, on the other hand, is showing that he's learning quickly.

The former Eastside track has gained favor with Smart, not only for his effort but his ability to quickly pick up plays and offensive tendencies.

“He’s done a really good job in the snaps when he's been in the game. He continues to improve, and we're really fired up about the way he's been able to play,” Smart said. “He’s one of the brightest kids. You teach him something, he knows it, and he applies it to the game. And the moment he's been in the games, those games have not been too big for him."

Take Saturday’s win over Auburn, for example.

Leading 7-6, Stokes knocked a Jarrett Stidham pass away from Seth William, forcing the Tigers to reach for a field goal, their last score of the night.

“We had our call and basically knew I had him man on man, so I just had to lock on him,” Stokes said. “Luckily, I was able to lock it up and keep him out of the end zone.”

This wasn’t Stokes’ first big play this year. Remember the team’s 43-29 win at Missouri? Stokes certainly does. His second-quarter punt block and subsequent 8-yard return for a touchdown proved to be one of the bigger highlights for Georgia.

That wasn’t all Stokes did that afternoon.

When Campbell went out with an undisclosed injury, Stokes stepped in at corner and did an admirable job, making a tackle and breaking up three passes.

“After the first play, everything else was just playing ball,” recalled Stokes.

“Eric’s a great competitor,” Smart said. “I told the team after the game, here’s a guy who got beaten out, never whined, never cried, never pouted—he just worked. When you work, you get better.” Or in the case of Stokes, ultimately start. Yet knowing that hasn’t changed his approach in preparing for the game.

“I’m just going out and trying to do the same things I’ve done the past few weeks,” Stokes said. “I’m really not thinking any more about it.”

Considering Stokes’ comfort level at the position since redshirting, it’s easy to see why.

“Once we got done with camp, and I started learning the defense in and out, and I finally realized what I was supposed to be doing—everything kind of slowed down for me,” Stokes said. “That really helped me out a lot.”

Stokes knows teams won’t be shy about seeing what he’s got. With a shutdown corner like Baker on the other side, it’s only natural that teams will want to test Stokes out.

But he’ll be ready. “You’ve got to have confidence in yourself. I know Bake will have his side locked down, so I’ve got to go out and do my job,” Stokes said. “You’ve got to be confident. You just hope you do your job right.”