Stock soaring for UGA target, a 2020 offensive tackle, from South Florida
During this offseason, you could say the stock of 2020 offensive tackle Jonathan Denis has soared—and how.As a mere freshman in 2017 at Keys Gate Charter (Homestead, Fla.), Denis was a standout sta...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news