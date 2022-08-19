Stock Analysis: Georgia 2023 D-line and EDGE targets
Recruiting is fluid. There are many ebbs and flows along the journey to a commitment. Many times those commitments don't stick. Much like the stock market, analyzing recruiting classes is about staying ahead of the trends and reading into the factors on each side of the equation. Today, UGASports brings you a stock analysis of Georgia's remaining defensive line and edge defender targets in the Class of 2023.
STOCK UP
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news