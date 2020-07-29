UGASports - Sting Factor: Marlin Dean's decommitment from UGA

Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Marlin Dean lives less than an hour from Georgia's campus.

So it came as no surprise after numerous visits to Athens that the three-star defensive end from Elberton (Ga.) Elberton County committed to the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Penn State and others.

What was unexpected was Dean’s recent decision to back off his pledge to Georgia, a school that has been recruiting better than arguably any other in the country over the last few years.

Rated as the No. 37 strong-side defensive end nationally, Dean is back on the market and many teams should be interested. During the coronavirus travel ban, though, Dean cannot really take any in-depth visits or meet with coaches.

There is some thinking that Georgia is not out of this recruitment and if the Bulldogs continue to push that Dean could rejoin the class.

But Georgia is intensely going after some other top-notch defensive ends in this class including the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class, Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s Korey Foreman.

Dean’s decision to de-commit was a surprise but is it likely the three-star could end up back with Georgia at some point?