Sting Factor: Kayin Lee backs off Georgia pledge

THE STORYLINE

Georgia had a lot of success at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove by signing four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller and three-star DE Carlton Madden Jr. in the 2022 class. It looked like that was carrying over to 2023. Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee from that school committed to the Bulldogs in September, and had a great relationship with then-assistant coach Jahmile Addae. But after the season, Addae announced he was leaving Georgia to join coach Mario Cristobal’s new staff at Miami and that made Lee rethink his recruitment. In recent days, the Ellenwood Cedar Grove standout backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs. A team that is so used to winning recruiting battles lost a four-star cornerback in the 2023 class. Miami becomes a major contender for Lee, and LSU just recently offered him as well. With more than 20 offers, he will have plenty of options and more could be coming now that he’s back on the market.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

“Lee’s decommitment doesn’t come as a huge shock. It’s only natural for prospects to explore options following a position coach leaving, as is the case with Addae. Lee has also collected offers from the likes of LSU, Texas and Cincinnati in recent weeks. "Georgia still has four-star corner Marcus Washington committed and is in hot pursuit of other top corners such as Cormani McClain and Tony Mitchell. The strong tandem of Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp, along with Fran Brown settling into his new role as the defensive backs coach, should still give Georgia a strong defensive back class, even with Lee’s departure.” - Jed May, UGASports.com Sting Factor: 5

*****

NATIONAL REACTION