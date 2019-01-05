The Bulldogs just scored a major victory in the battle for the services of defensive standout Tyrique Stevenson, adding his commitment to the Class of 2019 during the 2019 All-American Game.

A Rivals100 defender from Miami, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect becomes Georgia’s third cornerback commitment of the class, joining D.J. Daniel and Lewis Cine.

“I feel like another state would have me better focused, and [I want to] get away from Miami, actually,” Stevenson told UGASports.com during the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in June. “Me and my mom talked about it. She asked me how I would feel if I did get away from Miami. I just talk to her about it, so that's kind of what Georgia holds over everybody that's away.”

The nation's No. 37 overall player, Stevenson attends Florida’s Southridge High School, a program Georgia co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach James Coley has recruited in the past. Coley’s expertise and experience in South Florida helped him connect with Stevenson.

"From him being down South, coaching at the University of Miami, we kind of connect because he's from where I'm from. So, he knows how I think, and he knows what's on my mind, so he plays a big role in that," Stevenson said of Coley in June.

Stevenson is the sixth defensive back from the state of Florida in the last three recruiting classes for Kirby Smart.