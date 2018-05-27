Stetson Bennett admits he had some doubts about himself when he came to Georgia last year as a preferred walk-on.

Coming from a small high school like Pierce County High, Bennett wasn’t certain if the success he enjoyed was due to a product of his surroundings, or if he was, you know, actually pretty good.

One year in Georgia’s system as the Bulldogs’ scout team quarterback helped convince him it was the latter, and that – and that alone – was what convinced him to seek a transfer in order to play.

“That was it. Just seeing what I could do on a day in, day out basis,” Bennett said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “It wasn’t just sporadic. It basically showed me that hey, I can play somewhere. I’ve heard people have said that players want to play and that’s basically accurate. I saw that I was able to play and just thought why not give myself the best opportunity to do that.”

Bennett, who redshirted while excelling as the Bulldogs’ scout team quarterback, said his year in Athens taught him lessons about himself that he had never knew before.

“I thought I was a good player coming out of high school, but obviously you have your doubts coming from a small school and you’re wondering if you’re just better than these guys based on where you’re from,” Bennett said. “Then, you go to UGA and it shows you can play football, so yeah, that did help out.”

Bennett, who said he started to ponder the possibility of a transfer toward the end of spring ball, also made it clear his decision had nothing at to do with potentially receiving a scholarship in order to stay.

“He (head coach Kirby Smart) talked about it, but I told him from the beginning that the scholarship wasn’t what I wanted,” Bennett said. “It was to play.”

Bennett said he met “three or four times” with Smart, who tried to convince the quarterback to stay.

The decision wasn’t an easy one.

“It was a hard one to make,” said Bennett, who said he expects to choose between Jones County (Miss.) Community College and Mississippi Gulf Coast (Miss.) Community College within the week.

“Last year was an amazing year, getting to go to Notre Dame, getting to go to the Rose Bowl, winning the SEC and almost winning the national championship, so I think it’s worked out well for me,” he said. “Of course, it’s going to be up to me from this point on to see how it ends up, but as of right now it’s worked out well.”