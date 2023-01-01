ATLANTA – The “legend” of Stetson Bennett continues to grow after Saturday night’s 42-41 thriller over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

After leading Georgia on a drive with 2:36 that ultimately led to his team making its second-straight trip to the National Championship, it’s another addition to an ever-growing list of accomplishments that Bulldog fans will never forget.

“Yeah, we practice that all the time. I can’t say I always execute, but we practiced it a lot, where it's two minutes in the half or two minutes in the game. We need it, we don't need it, or we need it, and we would like to have it. I can't put the ball in jeopardy like that before the half, because we don't have to have it,” Bennett said. “You’ve just got to do it. Otherwise, we're going to lose.”

The drive was as perfect as it could be.

After a 23-yard return by Kearis Jackson to the 28, Bennett quickly completed two passes, including a 15-yarder to Brock Bowers to move the ball near midfield.

An incomplete pass on the next play momentarily stalled the drive. But Bennett would not miss again.

His next throw netted a 35-yard gain to Jackson all the way to the 15. Two completions later, Georgia was in the end zone, the final one going 10 yards to AD Mitchell. Jack Podlesny’s kick put the Bulldogs ahead 42-41.

With 54 seconds left, Ohio State still had a chance to win the game but missed a 50-yard field goal with eight seconds left, allowing Georgia to win and Bennett to breathe a deep sigh of relief.

“It wasn't going well. They were beating us. We had sucked on offense, and it was just, hey, play by play, do your job. It doesn't matter what happens on the other side of the ball, or another position, do your job,” Bennett said. “So, we had done our job, and then we trusted the defense. Then at that point, it was up to, I guess, the kicker.”

It was yet another big showing for Bennett in the playoffs.

Last year, he won Offensive MVP in both the Orange Bowl and the National Championship. By completing 23 of 34 for 398 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State, he’s now the Offensive MVP of the Chick-Fil-Peach Bowl as well, thanks largely to his game-winning drive.

“It's the same thing with everything. The more you do it, the more comfortable you get. We rep a lot of two minutes. We know what calls we're going to do. We've got players who study the game plan,” Bennett said. “So, it's less-so confidence in what I can do. I know that they're going to be where they're going to be, and they're going to win their matchups. So, all I've got to do is give them the ball. So, I'd say that slows my heart rate down. But yeah, definitely the reps help you in situations like that.”