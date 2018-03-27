One of the orders of business of spring for defensive coordinator Mel Tucker is to figure out who ultimately will play Star for the Bulldogs come fall.

There’s no shortage of candidates.

Last year, Aaron Davis and Lorenzo Carter each worked at the position at times, but have graduated leaving the position wide open for competition.

‘’It’s like 80 percent of what we do. Tyrique McGhee is a really good Star, but he’s not real big," head coach Kirby Smart said. "He’s a physical guy, but he weighs 180 pounds and in our league, we’re gonna have to get creative there. Last year it was a struggle.”

So, what do coaches have in mind?

There are some options.

“Walter Grant is a guy that plays that position well and hopefully he’ll be able to help us there,” Smart said. “If William Poole, Tyrique McGhee, all those guys you see us out there in pre-practice working with (star), those guys are all trying to find a role.”

Another name to watch is sophomore Jaden Hunter.

Hunter saw little action as a true freshman, but the inside linebacker has added some weight (228 pounds) and Smart feels he is someone who could help.

“He’s athletic and can play in space,” Smart said. “We’re going to keep trying to put the best 11 on the field.’’

…The Bulldogs graduated primary fullback Christian Payne, but that doesn’t mean the position will be phased out of the offense.

On the contrary.

"We had it last year where the backup was a tight end. In most traditional fullback offenses, you use tight ends in that role as a backup because you only get to travel 70,” Smart said. “So, we’ll keep those portions of our offense. We think those are good weapons to have, but it’ll be done by committee. It’ll be done by Jackson (Harris), (Isaac) Nauta, all those guys…Charlie (Woerner). We’ll also have guys coming in the fall who can help with that.’’