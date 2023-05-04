Part One of this three-part series dealt with quirky and historical stats dealing with Georgia and the NFL Draft. Part Two dealt with the five offensive players who were picked. This is the final part of the series and it will deal with the five defensive players. The first defensive player taken was Jalen Carter, selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the fourth Bulldog to be taken in the first round by the Eagles. He was also the third Georgia player to be drafted ninth overall in the NFL Draft after Dan Edwards was taken ninth by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1948 and Leonard Floyd by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He was also the 19th Georgia player to taken in the top ten of the draft in NFL history.

Georgia Bulldogs Selected in Top 10 of NFL Drafts Pick - Team (year) Pick - Team (year) Frank Sinkwich 1st - Lions (1943) Richard Seymour 6th - Patriots (2001) Charley Trippi 1st - Cardinals (1945) Johnathan Sullivan 6th - Saints (2003) Harry Babcock 1st - 49ers (1953) Tim Worley 7th - Steelers (1989) Matthew Stafford 1st - Lions (2009) Champ Bailey 7th - Redskins (1999) Travon Walker 1st - Jaguars (2022) Royce Smith 8th - Saints (1972) Johnny Rauch 2nd - Lions (1949) Roquan Smith 8th - Bears (2018) Garrison Hearst 3rd - Cardinals (1993) Dan Edwards 9th - Steelers (1948) A.J. Green 4th - Bengals (2011) Leonard Floyd 9th - Bears (2016) Andrew Thomas 4th - Giants (2020) Jalen Carter 9th - Eagles (2023) Todd Gurley 10th - Rams (2015)

The next defensive Dawg selected in the 2023 Draft was Nolan Smith. He also went to the Eagles and was taken 30th overall. It is the third time that a Georgia player was selected 30th overall in the first round. All three players were defensive players, too. In 2013, the Rams selected Alec Ogletree and in 2019, it was the Giants taking Deandre Baker. It is rare that a NFL team would pick two players from the same school that close together in selections. When the Eagles picked two Dawgs last year, they were 70 picks apart. Here are the closest that a NFL team has selected two Georgia players in the same draft.

Shortest Distance Between 2 Dawg Picks by 1 NFL Team in 1 Draft Player One (overall pick) Player Two (overall pick) Team Year Picks Apart Quay Walker (22) Devonte Wyatt (28) Packers 2022 6 Isaiah Wynn (23) Sony Michel (31) Patriots 2018 8 Clarlence Kay (186) Winford Hood (207) Broncos 1984 21 Jalen Carter (9) Nolan Smith (30) Eagles 2023 21 Justin Shaffer (190) John FitzPatrick (213) Falcons 2022 23 Robert Burns (214) Sam Baker (239) Jets 1974 25 Johnathan Sullivan (6) Jon Stinchcomb (37) Saints 2003 31 David Pollack (17) Odell Thurman (48) Bengals 2005 31 Richard Appleby (121) Steve Wilson (154) Buccaneers 1976 33

Nolan Smith had the best comeback of all time when the Eagles' General Manager told him that he was a Gator (courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles). The next Georgia defensive player selected was Kelee Ringo. Once again, it was the Eagles that selected a Bulldog. They picked Ringo in the fourth round, 105th overall. Philadelphia has drafted 26 Georgia Bulldogs over the years. It is the most by any team in the NFL. Since 1974, 10 of the 13 Bulldog selections by the Eagles have been on the defensive side.

Bulldog Selections in the NFL Draft by the Eagles Since 1974 Defensive Players Offensive Players 1974 DL - Jim Cagle 1994 OL - Bernard Williams 1990 DB - Ben Smith 2005 WR - Reggie Brown 1996 LB - Whit Marshall 2006 OL - Max Jean-Gilles 2010 DT - Jeff Owens 2012 DB - Brandon Boykin 2022 DL - Jordan Davis 2022 LB - Nakobe Dean 2023 DL - Jalen Carter 2023 LB - Nolan Smith 2023 DB - Kelee Ringo

The next Dawg defender selected was Christopher Smith. He was taken in the fifth round, 170th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders were one of the last NFL teams to select a Bulldog when they picked Matt Stinchcomb in 1999. They have done better lately by picking two in the last two years (Zamir White in 2022). Quentin Moses is the only other Bulldog taken by the Raiders. The four Georgia selections are one of the fewest by an NFL team (surprisingly, the Falcons did not make this list).

Fewest Georgia Selections in the NFL Draft by a Single Team Players Most Recent Texans 1 Ben Jones (2012) Ravens 3 Ben Cleveland (2021) Raiders 4 Christopher Smith (2023) Jaguars 5 Travon Walker (2022) Chiefs 6 Mecole Hardman (2019) Vikings 6 Lewis Cine (2022) Bills 8 James Cook (2022) Chargers 8 Jamaree Salyer (2022)

The Falcons have selcted 11 Bulldogs by the way. Last Sunday, UGASports' own Paul Maharry, Jason Butt, and Ben Bachmann talked about the Falcons and Bulldogs in the NFL Draft on their call-in show. Click here if you want to see it! The final Bulldog defensemen that was selected in the NFL Draft was Robert Beal, Jr. Beal was taken in the fifth round, 173rd overall by the 49ers. The last time that San Francisco drafted a Bulldog linebacker was in 1972 when Mike Greene was taken (also in the fifth round). Unlike the Eagles in recent years, the 49ers have a history of drafting Georgia players late in the draft. Of the 16 Dawgs that San Francisco has drafted, half of them were selected after the 120th pick. One of those picks, Donald Chumley was also Mr. Irrelevant.