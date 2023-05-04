News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-04 23:23:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Stats Crunch: UGA and NFL Draft (Part Three)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

Part One of this three-part series dealt with quirky and historical stats dealing with Georgia and the NFL Draft. Part Two dealt with the five offensive players who were picked. This is the final part of the series and it will deal with the five defensive players.

The first defensive player taken was Jalen Carter, selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the fourth Bulldog to be taken in the first round by the Eagles. He was also the third Georgia player to be drafted ninth overall in the NFL Draft after Dan Edwards was taken ninth by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1948 and Leonard Floyd by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He was also the 19th Georgia player to taken in the top ten of the draft in NFL history.

Georgia Bulldogs Selected in Top 10 of NFL Drafts
Pick - Team (year) Pick - Team (year)

Frank Sinkwich

1st - Lions (1943)

Richard Seymour

6th - Patriots (2001)

Charley Trippi

1st - Cardinals (1945)

Johnathan Sullivan

6th - Saints (2003)

Harry Babcock

1st - 49ers (1953)

Tim Worley

7th - Steelers (1989)

Matthew Stafford

1st - Lions (2009)

Champ Bailey

7th - Redskins (1999)

Travon Walker

1st - Jaguars (2022)

Royce Smith

8th - Saints (1972)

Johnny Rauch

2nd - Lions (1949)

Roquan Smith

8th - Bears (2018)

Garrison Hearst

3rd - Cardinals (1993)

Dan Edwards

9th - Steelers (1948)

A.J. Green

4th - Bengals (2011)

Leonard Floyd

9th - Bears (2016)

Andrew Thomas

4th - Giants (2020)

Jalen Carter

9th - Eagles (2023)

Todd Gurley

10th - Rams (2015)

The next defensive Dawg selected in the 2023 Draft was Nolan Smith. He also went to the Eagles and was taken 30th overall. It is the third time that a Georgia player was selected 30th overall in the first round. All three players were defensive players, too. In 2013, the Rams selected Alec Ogletree and in 2019, it was the Giants taking Deandre Baker. It is rare that a NFL team would pick two players from the same school that close together in selections. When the Eagles picked two Dawgs last year, they were 70 picks apart. Here are the closest that a NFL team has selected two Georgia players in the same draft.

Shortest Distance Between 2 Dawg Picks by 1 NFL Team in 1 Draft
Player One (overall pick) Player Two (overall pick) Team Year Picks Apart

Quay Walker (22)

Devonte Wyatt (28)

Packers

2022

6

Isaiah Wynn (23)

Sony Michel (31)

Patriots

2018

8

Clarlence Kay (186)

Winford Hood (207)

Broncos

1984

21

Jalen Carter (9)

Nolan Smith (30)

Eagles

2023

21

Justin Shaffer (190)

John FitzPatrick (213)

Falcons

2022

23

Robert Burns (214)

Sam Baker (239)

Jets

1974

25

Johnathan Sullivan (6)

Jon Stinchcomb (37)

Saints

2003

31

David Pollack (17)

Odell Thurman (48)

Bengals

2005

31

Richard Appleby (121)

Steve Wilson (154)

Buccaneers

1976

33

Nolan Smith had the best comeback of all time when the Eagles' General Manager told him that he was a Gator (courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles).

The next Georgia defensive player selected was Kelee Ringo. Once again, it was the Eagles that selected a Bulldog. They picked Ringo in the fourth round, 105th overall. Philadelphia has drafted 26 Georgia Bulldogs over the years. It is the most by any team in the NFL. Since 1974, 10 of the 13 Bulldog selections by the Eagles have been on the defensive side.

Bulldog Selections in the NFL Draft by the Eagles Since 1974
Defensive Players Offensive Players

1974

DL - Jim Cagle

1994

OL - Bernard Williams

1990

DB - Ben Smith

2005

WR - Reggie Brown

1996

LB - Whit Marshall

2006

OL - Max Jean-Gilles

2010

DT - Jeff Owens

2012

DB - Brandon Boykin

2022

DL - Jordan Davis

2022

LB - Nakobe Dean

2023

DL - Jalen Carter

2023

LB - Nolan Smith

2023

DB - Kelee Ringo

The next Dawg defender selected was Christopher Smith. He was taken in the fifth round, 170th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders were one of the last NFL teams to select a Bulldog when they picked Matt Stinchcomb in 1999. They have done better lately by picking two in the last two years (Zamir White in 2022). Quentin Moses is the only other Bulldog taken by the Raiders. The four Georgia selections are one of the fewest by an NFL team (surprisingly, the Falcons did not make this list).

Fewest Georgia Selections in the NFL Draft by a Single Team
Players Most Recent

Texans

1

Ben Jones (2012)

Ravens

3

Ben Cleveland (2021)

Raiders

4

Christopher Smith (2023)

Jaguars

5

Travon Walker (2022)

Chiefs

6

Mecole Hardman (2019)

Vikings

6

Lewis Cine (2022)

Bills

8

James Cook (2022)

Chargers

8

Jamaree Salyer (2022)
*** Current teams only

The Falcons have selcted 11 Bulldogs by the way. Last Sunday, UGASports' own Paul Maharry, Jason Butt, and Ben Bachmann talked about the Falcons and Bulldogs in the NFL Draft on their call-in show. Click here if you want to see it!

The final Bulldog defensemen that was selected in the NFL Draft was Robert Beal, Jr. Beal was taken in the fifth round, 173rd overall by the 49ers. The last time that San Francisco drafted a Bulldog linebacker was in 1972 when Mike Greene was taken (also in the fifth round). Unlike the Eagles in recent years, the 49ers have a history of drafting Georgia players late in the draft. Of the 16 Dawgs that San Francisco has drafted, half of them were selected after the 120th pick. One of those picks, Donald Chumley was also Mr. Irrelevant.

Bulldogs Selected by 49ers in NFL Draft (Picks After 120 Overall)
Year Round  Overall Pick

Mike Greene

1972

5th

123

John Theus

2016

5th

145

Preston Ridlehuber

1966

11th

166

Robert Beal, Jr.

2023

5th

173

Charlie Woerner

2020

6th

190

Bill Worrell

1961

14th

192

Frank DiPietro

1954

20th

239

Donald Chumley

1985

12th

336
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}