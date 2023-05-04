Stats Crunch: UGA and NFL Draft (Part Three)
Part One of this three-part series dealt with quirky and historical stats dealing with Georgia and the NFL Draft. Part Two dealt with the five offensive players who were picked. This is the final part of the series and it will deal with the five defensive players.
The first defensive player taken was Jalen Carter, selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the fourth Bulldog to be taken in the first round by the Eagles. He was also the third Georgia player to be drafted ninth overall in the NFL Draft after Dan Edwards was taken ninth by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1948 and Leonard Floyd by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He was also the 19th Georgia player to taken in the top ten of the draft in NFL history.
|Pick - Team (year)
|Pick - Team (year)
|
Frank Sinkwich
|
1st - Lions (1943)
|
Richard Seymour
|
6th - Patriots (2001)
|
Charley Trippi
|
1st - Cardinals (1945)
|
Johnathan Sullivan
|
6th - Saints (2003)
|
Harry Babcock
|
1st - 49ers (1953)
|
Tim Worley
|
7th - Steelers (1989)
|
Matthew Stafford
|
1st - Lions (2009)
|
Champ Bailey
|
7th - Redskins (1999)
|
Travon Walker
|
1st - Jaguars (2022)
|
Royce Smith
|
8th - Saints (1972)
|
Johnny Rauch
|
2nd - Lions (1949)
|
Roquan Smith
|
8th - Bears (2018)
|
Garrison Hearst
|
3rd - Cardinals (1993)
|
Dan Edwards
|
9th - Steelers (1948)
|
A.J. Green
|
4th - Bengals (2011)
|
Leonard Floyd
|
9th - Bears (2016)
|
Andrew Thomas
|
4th - Giants (2020)
|
Jalen Carter
|
9th - Eagles (2023)
|
Todd Gurley
|
10th - Rams (2015)
The next defensive Dawg selected in the 2023 Draft was Nolan Smith. He also went to the Eagles and was taken 30th overall. It is the third time that a Georgia player was selected 30th overall in the first round. All three players were defensive players, too. In 2013, the Rams selected Alec Ogletree and in 2019, it was the Giants taking Deandre Baker. It is rare that a NFL team would pick two players from the same school that close together in selections. When the Eagles picked two Dawgs last year, they were 70 picks apart. Here are the closest that a NFL team has selected two Georgia players in the same draft.
|Player One (overall pick)
|Player Two (overall pick)
|Team
|Year
|Picks Apart
|
Quay Walker (22)
|
Devonte Wyatt (28)
|
Packers
|
2022
|
6
|
Isaiah Wynn (23)
|
Sony Michel (31)
|
Patriots
|
2018
|
8
|
Clarlence Kay (186)
|
Winford Hood (207)
|
Broncos
|
1984
|
21
|
Jalen Carter (9)
|
Nolan Smith (30)
|
Eagles
|
2023
|
21
|
Justin Shaffer (190)
|
John FitzPatrick (213)
|
Falcons
|
2022
|
23
|
Robert Burns (214)
|
Sam Baker (239)
|
Jets
|
1974
|
25
|
Johnathan Sullivan (6)
|
Jon Stinchcomb (37)
|
Saints
|
2003
|
31
|
David Pollack (17)
|
Odell Thurman (48)
|
Bengals
|
2005
|
31
|
Richard Appleby (121)
|
Steve Wilson (154)
|
Buccaneers
|
1976
|
33
Nolan Smith had the best comeback of all time when the Eagles' General Manager told him that he was a Gator (courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles).
The next Georgia defensive player selected was Kelee Ringo. Once again, it was the Eagles that selected a Bulldog. They picked Ringo in the fourth round, 105th overall. Philadelphia has drafted 26 Georgia Bulldogs over the years. It is the most by any team in the NFL. Since 1974, 10 of the 13 Bulldog selections by the Eagles have been on the defensive side.
|Defensive Players
|Offensive Players
|
1974
|
DL - Jim Cagle
|
1994
|
OL - Bernard Williams
|
1990
|
DB - Ben Smith
|
2005
|
WR - Reggie Brown
|
1996
|
LB - Whit Marshall
|
2006
|
OL - Max Jean-Gilles
|
2010
|
DT - Jeff Owens
|
2012
|
DB - Brandon Boykin
|
2022
|
DL - Jordan Davis
|
2022
|
LB - Nakobe Dean
|
2023
|
DL - Jalen Carter
|
2023
|
LB - Nolan Smith
|
2023
|
DB - Kelee Ringo
The next Dawg defender selected was Christopher Smith. He was taken in the fifth round, 170th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders were one of the last NFL teams to select a Bulldog when they picked Matt Stinchcomb in 1999. They have done better lately by picking two in the last two years (Zamir White in 2022). Quentin Moses is the only other Bulldog taken by the Raiders. The four Georgia selections are one of the fewest by an NFL team (surprisingly, the Falcons did not make this list).
|Players
|Most Recent
|
Texans
|
1
|
Ben Jones (2012)
|
Ravens
|
3
|
Ben Cleveland (2021)
|
Raiders
|
4
|
Christopher Smith (2023)
|
Jaguars
|
5
|
Travon Walker (2022)
|
Chiefs
|
6
|
Mecole Hardman (2019)
|
Vikings
|
6
|
Lewis Cine (2022)
|
Bills
|
8
|
James Cook (2022)
|
Chargers
|
8
|
Jamaree Salyer (2022)
The Falcons have selcted 11 Bulldogs by the way. Last Sunday, UGASports' own Paul Maharry, Jason Butt, and Ben Bachmann talked about the Falcons and Bulldogs in the NFL Draft on their call-in show. Click here if you want to see it!
The final Bulldog defensemen that was selected in the NFL Draft was Robert Beal, Jr. Beal was taken in the fifth round, 173rd overall by the 49ers. The last time that San Francisco drafted a Bulldog linebacker was in 1972 when Mike Greene was taken (also in the fifth round). Unlike the Eagles in recent years, the 49ers have a history of drafting Georgia players late in the draft. Of the 16 Dawgs that San Francisco has drafted, half of them were selected after the 120th pick. One of those picks, Donald Chumley was also Mr. Irrelevant.
|Year
|Round
|Overall Pick
|
Mike Greene
|
1972
|
5th
|
123
|
John Theus
|
2016
|
5th
|
145
|
Preston Ridlehuber
|
1966
|
11th
|
166
|
Robert Beal, Jr.
|
2023
|
5th
|
173
|
Charlie Woerner
|
2020
|
6th
|
190
|
Bill Worrell
|
1961
|
14th
|
192
|
Frank DiPietro
|
1954
|
20th
|
239
|
Donald Chumley
|
1985
|
12th
|
336