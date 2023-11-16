Georgia improved to 10-0 on the season and won its 27th game in a row by defeating Ole Miss 52-17. It was the third straight season in which the Bulldogs have started 10-0. It is also the sixth time that Kirby Smart has led the Dawgs to a season with 10 or more wins (he did it once as a player in 1997). The six ties him with Vince Dooley for the second most ever by a Georgia head coach.

Most 10+ Win Seasons by Georgia Bulldog Head Coach Seasons Seasons Mark Richt 9 Ray Goff 1 Vince Dooley 6 Jim Donnan 1 Kirby Smart 6 Mark Richt / Bryan McClendon 1 Wally Butts 3

The 27 wins in a row is the third most ever by a SEC team. If Georgia wins on Saturday, it would tie the two highest totals of 28 set by Alabama from 1978 to 1980 and from 1991 to 1993. The Dawgs also set a team record with their 25th consecutive home win. Heading into Knoxville, they also have a team-record 13 straight road wins. The win over Ole Miss clinched the SEC East title for Georgia. The Bulldogs will represent the SEC East for the 11th time. From 2002 to present, Georgia has represented the East 11 times while all other teams in the division have combined for 11 times. It is the sixth time that Smart has led the Dawgs into this game. He ties Steve Spurrier for the most by a head coach for a SEC East team. Georgia’s opponent this week is Tennessee. Georgia has a 27-23-2 series advantage, but it wasn’t always in the Bulldogs’ favor. Here is a breakdown decade-by-decade in the series dating back to the first encounter in 1899.

Georgia vs Tennessee: Decade-by-Decade Series advantage Series advantage 1890s Tennessee 1-0 1960s Tennessee 1-0-1 1900s Series Tied 2-2-1 1970s Series Tied 1-1 1910s Georgia 1-0 1980s Georgia 3-1 1920s Georgia 3-1 1990s Tennessee 8-0 1930s Tennessee 2-0 2000s Georgia 6-4 1940s Did Not Play 2010s Georgia 8-2 1950s Did Not Play 2020s Georgia 3-0

Georgia has won the last six meetings against Tennessee which is its longest win streak against the Volunteers in school history. Last week, Georgia’s offense was in high gear against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs put up a season-high 52 points. The 52 was also the most scored by Georgia in the series with Ole Miss. The Dawgs had 300 yards rushing and 311 yards passing. Georgia has reached the 300-mark in both stats three times in the 2000s.

300+ Pass Yards and 300+ Rush Yards in a Game by Georgia in 2000s Rush Yards Pass Yards 2012 vs Florida Atlantic 328 385 2017 vs Missouri 370 326 2023 at Ole Miss 300 311

Carson Beck looked sharp last Saturday night. He completed 18-of-25 passes for 306 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception. He now has 231 completions on the season which ranks him ninth in Georgia history. With the 306 yards passing, Beck eclipsed the 3,000-yard total and now stands at 3,022. It was the 10th time a Georgia player has reached 3,000 pass yards. It was also the fifth time (all within the last seven games) that Beck has thrown for 300 yards this season. He is two away from tying Eric Zeier’s total in 1993. Here are the six times a Georgia player has had at least 300 yards passing in five games in a season.

Most 300-yard Passing Games in a Season by Georgia Bulldog Eric Zeier (1993) Stetson Bennett (2022) Eric Zeier (1994) Quincy Carter (1999) Aaron Murray (2012) Carson Beck (2023) 317 vs Texas Tech 368 vs Oregon 485 at South Carolina 320 vs Utah State 342 vs FAU 338 vs UAB 544 vs Southern Miss 300 vs Samford 401 vs Tennessee 304 vs Kentucky 427 at Kentucky 313 at Auburn 379 at Vanderbilt 312 at Missouri 328 vs Clemson 319 vs Auburn 384 vs Ole Miss 389 vs Kentucky 425 vs Kentucky 316 vs Florida 441 vs Vanderbilt 349 at Ole Miss 330 vs Georgia Southern 315 vs Florida 386 vs Florida 398 vs Ohio State 420 at Kentucky 345 at Georgia Tech 427 vs Nebraska 306 vs Ole Miss 426 vs Auburn 304 vs TCU 328 at Georgia Tech

Beck was just named as one of the 20 semifinalists to the Davey O’Brien Award presented to the nation’s top quarterback. Stetson Bennett was a semifinalist in each of the last two seasons. No Georgia player has ever won the prestigious award. Buck Belue in 1981 and Zeier in 1994 were both finalists. Beck was also named a Maxwell Award semifinalist as the nation’s top player. Charley Trippi won the award in 1946 and Herschel Walker won it in 1982. One player that caught one of Beck’s touchdowns was Brock Bowers. Bowers missed just two games after suffering an ankle injury against Vanderbilt on October 14. Bowers took 45 snaps last week and caught three passes for 34 yards and an eight-yard score. With each catch, the All-American tight end keeps climbing the charts.

Georgia Career Receiving Lists TD Receptions 100-yd Receving Games Receptions Receiving Yards Terrence Edwards - 30 Fred Gibson - 11 ** Terrence Edwards - 204 Terrence Edwards - 3,093 Brock Bowers - 25 Terrence Edwards - 10 Brice Hunter - 182 Fred Gibson - 2,884 A.J. Green - 23 Brock Bowers - 10 Malcolm Mitchell - 174 A.J. Green - 2,619 A.J. Green - 166 Tavarres King - 2,602 Brock Bowers - 163 Brock Bowers - 2,425 Fred Gibson - 161 Brice Hunter - 2,373

Bowers is the only SEC player with at least 25 receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in the 2000s. To no surprise, Bowers is on several award lists. Last week it was the Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end (which he won last season) and this week it is the Lombardi Award. That award is given to the lineman - offense or defense - who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the discipline of Vince Lombardi. David Pollack is the lone Bulldog who has won the award back in 2004. Bowers, like Beck, was also named a Maxwell Award semifinalist. Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey also had a big game. He led the Dawgs with 81 yards receiving and a score of his own. The touchdown reception was his 17th total touchdown (14 receiving, 3 rushing). He also has 1,627 yards receiving in his career. One player that is approaching the 1,500-yard total in receiving yards is Dominic Lovett. The Missouri transfer currently has 1,494 in his career with 475 coming as a Bulldog. Georgia had so many backs carrying the ball against Ole Miss. Kendall Milton had a career-high 127 rush yards last Saturday. It was the second time he had toppled the 100-yard mark. He also had a 51-yard attempt which tied the longest run of his career (51 vs LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship). Milton had two rushing touchdowns to bring his season total to seven and his career total to 16. Daijun Edwards also had two rushing touchdowns of his own against the Rebels. Edwards is now one of five players to have at least 20 rushing touchdowns in the Smart era beginning in 2016. He also needs 107 yards on the ground to get to 2,000 for his career. When Milton and Edwards scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, it marked the seventh time under Smart that a pair has done that for the Dawgs.

Georgia Games with 2 Players with 2+ TD Rushes Under Kirby Smart Player One Player Two 2017 vs Kentucky Sony Michel (3) Nick Chubb (2) 2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma Sony Michel (3) Nick Chubb (2) 2018 vs Tennessee D'Andre Swift (2) Justin Fields (2) 2020 at South Carolina James Cook (2) Zamir White (2) 2022 vs Florida Daijun Edwards (2) Kenny McIntosh (2) 2023 CFP Championship vs TCU Stetson Bennett (2) Branson Robinson (2) 2023 vs Ole Miss Daijun Edwards (2) Kendall Milton (2)

Andrew Paul also found the end zone on a 4-yard score. It was his first career rushing touchdown after catching one earlier this season against Kentucky. Roderick Robinson II did not score, but he did have a career-long 36-yard run of his own. Of course, none of these Dawgs would have success if it wasn’t for the offensive line. The Bulldogs were recently named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s best offensive line. Speaking of offensive linemen, Sedrick Van Pran started his 40th consecutive game at center for the Dawgs in the last game. Another person who is responsible for Georgia’s offense playing well is Mike Bobo. The offensive coordinator was just nominated for the Broyles Award given to the top assistant coach in the country. Defensively, Georgia stopped Ole Miss for the majority of the game. The Bulldogs allowed the Rebels to gain 180 yards in the first quarter of play. For the next three quarters, Ole Miss gained a combined total of 172. Ole Miss scored just 17 points on Saturday after averaging 38.8 points in its first nine games of the season. The Dawgs lead the SEC and are sixth in the nation allowing just 15.6 points per contest. Georgia has not allowed more than 21 points this season. Since Smart took over in 2016, Georgia has allowed 21 or fewer points 79 times (out of 106 games). That is the most in the nation.

Most Games Allowing 21 or Fewer Points (2016 to Present) Games Allowing 21 or Fewer Points Total Games Percentage Georgia 79 106 74.5 Clemson 76 108 70.4 Alabama 72 108 66.7 Iowa 69 97 71.1 Michigan 66 96 68.8