Georgia moved to 2-0 after defeating Ball State 48-3 last week. The two wins increases the Bulldogs’ win streak to a school-record 19 in a row. Now with Alabama losing last week to Texas in Tuscaloosa, the Dawgs also have the longest current home win streak at 20. Speaking of Alabama, in case you missed it, UGASports had a little breakdown on how Kirby Smart has fared through his 98 career games as a head coach compared to his former boss Nick Saban.

- Georgia has now won three straight games (dating back to the CFP Championship) by 40 or more points. It's the first time in school history that they accomplished that feat. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has won ten games by 40 or more points. No other team in the FBS has more than seven. Here's a breakdown on all those blowouts season-by-season under the current head coach.

Georgia Wins by 40+ Points Under Kirby Smart Total Games 40+ Point Wins 2016 13 0 2017 15 1 2018 14 2 2019 14 3 2020 10 0 2021 15 4 2022 15 4 2023 2 2

- Last season, Georgia defeated South Carolina by 41 points. It was the largest margin of victory by Georgia in the 75-game history of the series that dates back to 1894. The Bulldogs have dominated the series; their 54 wins is the sixth most by Georgia over an opponent.

Georgia - Most Wins Over Opponent Record Against Opponent First Meeting vs. Georgia Tech 70-39-5 1893 vs. Auburn 63-56-8 1892 vs. Kentucky 61-12-2 1939 vs. Vanderbilt 60-20-2 1893 vs. Florida 55-44-2 1904 vs. South Carolina 54-19-2 1894 vs. Clemson 43-18-2 1897

- Carson Beck set a career high last week with 23 completions and tied his career high with two touchdown passes. His 577 yards passing through two games is more than he had entering this season (486). Beck has played sparingly against SEC competition throughout his career. Here are his passing numbers in his career against conference foes.

Carson Beck - Passing Career vs SEC Teams Comp / Att Pass Yards TD Passes / INT 2021 at Vanderbilt 1 / 3 11 0 / 0 2022 at South Carolina 5 / 6 55 1 / 0 2022 vs. Vanderbilt 8 / 11 98 2 / 0 Total 14 / 20 (70%) 164 3 / 0

- For the second game in a row, the Dawgs had over ten players with at least one reception. They have accomplished this feat an SEC-leading 15 times since the beginning of the 2021 season. Since Smart has taken over in 2016, this is the fifth time they have had at least 12.

12+ Players with a Reception in a Game Under Kirby Smart 2019 vs. Arkansas State (13) 2020 at Arkansas (12) 2021 vs. Charleston Southern (12) 2022 vs. Samford (15) 2023 vs. Ball State (12) George Pickens (5) Kearis Jackson (6) Brock Bowers (4) Kenny McIntosh (5) Dominic Lovett (4) Dominck Blaylock (4) George Pickens (4) Brett Seither (2) Brock Bowers (3) Mekhi Mews (3) Lawrence Cager (3) Demetris Robertson (4) Kenny McIntosh (2) Jackson Meeks (3) Oscar Delp (2) D'Andre Swift (2) Matt Landers (2) Jermaine Burton (2) Dillon Bell (2) Arian Smith (2) Tyler Simmons (2) John FitzPatrick (2) Ladd McConkey (2) Darnell Washington (2) Rara Thomas (2) Jaylen Johnson (2) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2) Dominick Blaylock (2) Kearis Jackson (2) Cash Jones (2) James Cook (2) James Cook (2) Jackson Meeks (1) De'Nylon Morrissette (2) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2) Prather Hudson (1) Zamir White (2) James Cook (1) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2) Dillon Bell (2) Trey Blount (1) Darnell Washington (1) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) Ladd McConkey (1) Kendall Milton (2) Willie Erdman (1) Jermaine Burton (1) AD Mitchell (1) Daijun Edwards (1) C.J. Smith (1) Eli Wolf (1) Brett Seither (1) Daijun Edwards (1) Kendall Milton (1) Pearce Spurlin (1) Zamir White (1) Kenny McIntosh (1) Zamir White (1) Dominick Blaylock (1) Brock Bowers (1) Brian Herrien (1) Mekhi Mews (1) AD Mitchell (1) Branson Robinson (1)

- The ironic thing is that Brock Bowers only had one reception in the game against Ball State. It was his first time with just one since the 2021 Florida game. He is also waiting for his first touchdown reception in the season (he does have a touchdown run). Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did have his first touchdown catch of the season and the fourth of his career, while Cash Jones added his first career through the air. - Roderick Robinson II had a touchdown rush against the Falcons. He has one in each of his career games. Kendall Milton added his first of 2023 after finishing last season third on the team with eight. Wide Receiver Dillon Bell scored a rushing touchdown as well. The Bulldogs are 34-0 under Smart when they have at least three rushing touchdowns in a game. In 24 of those 34 games, Georgia had at least three different scorers from the ground. - In the Smart era, the Bulldogs have dominated the ground game over the Gamecocks. The one game that wasn’t a blowout, South Carolina won.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Rush Yards Comparison Georgia Rush Yards South Carolina Rush Yards 2016 326 30 2017 242 43 2018 271 54 2019 173 142 2020 332 83 2021 184 90 2022 208 92 Average 248.0 76.3

- Last week, the pass defense made some big plays. The Dawg defenders nabbed three interceptions with many of them coming off deflections. The three interceptions were tied for the most in a game under Smart, and the last time it happened, it came against Saturday's opponent, South Carolina.

Georgia - Most Interceptions in a Game Under Kirby Smart Player One Player Two Player Three 2016 at Missouri Juwon Briscoe Quincy Mauger Quincy Mauger 2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Deandre Baker Aaron Davis Malkom Parrish 2020 at Arkansas Richard LeCounte Eric Stokes Richard LeCounte 2021 vs. UAB Lewis Cine Kelee Ringo Jamon Dumas-Johnson 2022 at South Carolina Malaki Starks Dan Jackson Trezman Marshall 2023 vs. Ball State Malaki Starks Chaz Chambliss Tykee Smith

- On special teams, Mekhi Mews showed his speed and elusitivity as he took a punt return to the house for 69 yards. The touchdown was one of the longest punt returns for a Georgia score since 2000.

Georgia - Longest Punt Returns for TD From 2000 to Present Opponent Season Yards Brandon Boykin Michigan State 2011 (bowl) 92 Prince Miller Alabama 2008 92 Mikey Henderson Tennessee 2006 86 Isaiah McKenzie Louisiana-Lafayette 2016 82 Isaiah McKenzie Vanderbilt 2015 77 Tyson Browning Georgia Southern 2004 72 Damien Gary Tennessee 2001 72 Damien Gary New Mexico State 2002 71 Reggie Davis Tennessee 2015 70 Mecole Hardman Middle Tennessee State 2018 70 Mekhi Mews Ball State 2023 69