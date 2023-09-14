Stats Crunch: South Carolina game
Georgia moved to 2-0 after defeating Ball State 48-3 last week. The two wins increases the Bulldogs’ win streak to a school-record 19 in a row. Now with Alabama losing last week to Texas in Tuscaloosa, the Dawgs also have the longest current home win streak at 20.
Speaking of Alabama, in case you missed it, UGASports had a little breakdown on how Kirby Smart has fared through his 98 career games as a head coach compared to his former boss Nick Saban.
- Georgia has now won three straight games (dating back to the CFP Championship) by 40 or more points. It's the first time in school history that they accomplished that feat. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has won ten games by 40 or more points. No other team in the FBS has more than seven. Here's a breakdown on all those blowouts season-by-season under the current head coach.
|Total Games
|40+ Point Wins
|
2016
|
13
|
0
|
2017
|
15
|
1
|
2018
|
14
|
2
|
2019
|
14
|
3
|
2020
|
10
|
0
|
2021
|
15
|
4
|
2022
|
15
|
4
|
2023
|
2
|
2
- Last season, Georgia defeated South Carolina by 41 points. It was the largest margin of victory by Georgia in the 75-game history of the series that dates back to 1894. The Bulldogs have dominated the series; their 54 wins is the sixth most by Georgia over an opponent.
|Record Against Opponent
|First Meeting
|
vs. Georgia Tech
|
70-39-5
|
1893
|
vs. Auburn
|
63-56-8
|
1892
|
vs. Kentucky
|
61-12-2
|
1939
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
60-20-2
|
1893
|
vs. Florida
|
55-44-2
|
1904
|
vs. South Carolina
|
54-19-2
|
1894
|
vs. Clemson
|
43-18-2
|
1897
- Carson Beck set a career high last week with 23 completions and tied his career high with two touchdown passes. His 577 yards passing through two games is more than he had entering this season (486). Beck has played sparingly against SEC competition throughout his career. Here are his passing numbers in his career against conference foes.
|Comp / Att
|Pass Yards
|TD Passes / INT
|
2021 at Vanderbilt
|
1 / 3
|
11
|
0 / 0
|
2022 at South Carolina
|
5 / 6
|
55
|
1 / 0
|
2022 vs. Vanderbilt
|
8 / 11
|
98
|
2 / 0
|
Total
|
14 / 20 (70%)
|
164
|
3 / 0
- For the second game in a row, the Dawgs had over ten players with at least one reception. They have accomplished this feat an SEC-leading 15 times since the beginning of the 2021 season. Since Smart has taken over in 2016, this is the fifth time they have had at least 12.
|2019 vs. Arkansas State (13)
|2020 at Arkansas (12)
|2021 vs. Charleston Southern (12)
|2022 vs. Samford (15)
|2023 vs. Ball State (12)
|
George Pickens (5)
|
Kearis Jackson (6)
|
Brock Bowers (4)
|
Kenny McIntosh (5)
|
Dominic Lovett (4)
|
Dominck Blaylock (4)
|
George Pickens (4)
|
Brett Seither (2)
|
Brock Bowers (3)
|
Mekhi Mews (3)
|
Lawrence Cager (3)
|
Demetris Robertson (4)
|
Kenny McIntosh (2)
|
Jackson Meeks (3)
|
Oscar Delp (2)
|
D'Andre Swift (2)
|
Matt Landers (2)
|
Jermaine Burton (2)
|
Dillon Bell (2)
|
Arian Smith (2)
|
Tyler Simmons (2)
|
John FitzPatrick (2)
|
Ladd McConkey (2)
|
Darnell Washington (2)
|
Rara Thomas (2)
|
Jaylen Johnson (2)
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2)
|
Dominick Blaylock (2)
|
Kearis Jackson (2)
|
Cash Jones (2)
|
James Cook (2)
|
James Cook (2)
|
Jackson Meeks (1)
|
De'Nylon Morrissette (2)
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2)
|
Prather Hudson (1)
|
Zamir White (2)
|
James Cook (1)
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2)
|
Dillon Bell (2)
|
Trey Blount (1)
|
Darnell Washington (1)
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1)
|
Ladd McConkey (1)
|
Kendall Milton (2)
|
Willie Erdman (1)
|
Jermaine Burton (1)
|
AD Mitchell (1)
|
Daijun Edwards (1)
|
C.J. Smith (1)
|
Eli Wolf (1)
|
Brett Seither (1)
|
Daijun Edwards (1)
|
Kendall Milton (1)
|
Pearce Spurlin (1)
|
Zamir White (1)
|
Kenny McIntosh (1)
|
Zamir White (1)
|
Dominick Blaylock (1)
|
Brock Bowers (1)
|
Brian Herrien (1)
|
Mekhi Mews (1)
|
AD Mitchell (1)
|
Branson Robinson (1)
- The ironic thing is that Brock Bowers only had one reception in the game against Ball State. It was his first time with just one since the 2021 Florida game. He is also waiting for his first touchdown reception in the season (he does have a touchdown run). Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did have his first touchdown catch of the season and the fourth of his career, while Cash Jones added his first career through the air.
- Roderick Robinson II had a touchdown rush against the Falcons. He has one in each of his career games. Kendall Milton added his first of 2023 after finishing last season third on the team with eight. Wide Receiver Dillon Bell scored a rushing touchdown as well. The Bulldogs are 34-0 under Smart when they have at least three rushing touchdowns in a game. In 24 of those 34 games, Georgia had at least three different scorers from the ground.
- In the Smart era, the Bulldogs have dominated the ground game over the Gamecocks. The one game that wasn’t a blowout, South Carolina won.
|Georgia Rush Yards
|South Carolina Rush Yards
|
2016
|
326
|
30
|
2017
|
242
|
43
|
2018
|
271
|
54
|
2019
|
173
|
142
|
2020
|
332
|
83
|
2021
|
184
|
90
|
2022
|
208
|
92
|
Average
|
248.0
|
76.3
- Last week, the pass defense made some big plays. The Dawg defenders nabbed three interceptions with many of them coming off deflections. The three interceptions were tied for the most in a game under Smart, and the last time it happened, it came against Saturday's opponent, South Carolina.
|Player One
|Player Two
|Player Three
|
2016 at Missouri
|
Juwon Briscoe
|
Quincy Mauger
|
Quincy Mauger
|
2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
|
Deandre Baker
|
Aaron Davis
|
Malkom Parrish
|
2020 at Arkansas
|
Richard LeCounte
|
Eric Stokes
|
Richard LeCounte
|
2021 vs. UAB
|
Lewis Cine
|
Kelee Ringo
|
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|
2022 at South Carolina
|
Malaki Starks
|
Dan Jackson
|
Trezman Marshall
|
2023 vs. Ball State
|
Malaki Starks
|
Chaz Chambliss
|
Tykee Smith
- On special teams, Mekhi Mews showed his speed and elusitivity as he took a punt return to the house for 69 yards. The touchdown was one of the longest punt returns for a Georgia score since 2000.
|Opponent
|Season
|Yards
|
Brandon Boykin
|
Michigan State
|
2011 (bowl)
|
92
|
Prince Miller
|
Alabama
|
2008
|
92
|
Mikey Henderson
|
Tennessee
|
2006
|
86
|
Isaiah McKenzie
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
2016
|
82
|
Isaiah McKenzie
|
Vanderbilt
|
2015
|
77
|
Tyson Browning
|
Georgia Southern
|
2004
|
72
|
Damien Gary
|
Tennessee
|
2001
|
72
|
Damien Gary
|
New Mexico State
|
2002
|
71
|
Reggie Davis
|
Tennessee
|
2015
|
70
|
Mecole Hardman
|
Middle Tennessee State
|
2018
|
70
|
Mekhi Mews
|
Ball State
|
2023
|
69
- Long plays are a norm when Georgia faces South Carolina. Herschel Walker's 76-yard run in 1980 is tied for the longest run of his career. In that game, the freshman rushed for 219 yards (his tenth-highest) and had 43 attempts (second most in school history).
- There are more memorable moments and long plays in this rivalry. Quarterback Kirby Moore had an 87-yard touchdown in 1967, while James Ray had an 81-yard run in 1971 and Willie McClendon also had one for 81 yards in 1978. Robert Edwards scored five times in his first career game as a running back (four rushing, one receiving) in 1995.
- Charlie Britt and George Guisler connected on an 89-yard passing touchdown against the Gamecocks in 1958. Eric Zeier threw for 485 yards in 1994 against South Carolina with 188 of them going to Hason Graham. The 485 yards are the second-highest total in Georgia history and the most against an SEC opponent. Greyson Lambert also set records in a South Carolina game. In 2015, the quarterback completed 24-of-25 passes. The 96 percent completion percentage set an NCAA record for that many attempts.
- Brandon Boykin returned a kickoff return for a touchdown against South Carolina for 100 yards in 2019 while Vassa Cate had one for 95 yards in 1939. Brian Mimbs booted a punt for 77 yards against the Gamecocks in 2008, and Rex Robinson put the ball through the uprights from 57 yards in the 1980 clash.
- On defense, David Pollack's strip interception off Corey Jenkins in the endzone in 2002 is something all Dawg fans will remember, and another defensive masterpiece was performed by Kirby Smart himself. In Kirby's first-ever game playing as a Bulldog, the strong safety notched three sacks against Steve Tanneyhill.