Stats Crunch: Orange Bowl vs. Michigan

For the 58th time in school history, Georgia will take the field in a bowl game. For the fourth time ever, the bowl game is the Orange Bowl. Strangely enough, Georgia’s first ever bowl game was the Orange Bowl. In that game, on January 1, 1942, Georgia defeated TCU 40-26. The Bulldogs also lost to Texas in the 1949 Orange Bowl and defeated future conference foe Missouri in the 1960 Orange Bowl. How has Georgia fared in all bowl games, and how does this team look statistically as it gets set for Michigan? Find out all that and more in this bowl edition of Stats Crunch.

Most Bowl Appearances and Bowl Wins Most Bowl Appearances Most Bowl Wins Alabama - 73 Alabama - 44 Georgia - 57 USC - 34 Texas - 57 Georgia - 33 Nebraska - 53 Texas - 31 USC - 53 Penn State - 30 Tennessee - 53 Oklahoma - 30

As a player, Kirby Smart was 2-1 in bowl games. As a head coach, he has already won twice that amount. With another victory, he can pass a Hall of Famer.

Most Bowl Wins by Georgia Head Coach Record Mark Richt 9-5 Vince Dooley 8-10-2 Wally Butts 5-2-1 Jim Donnan 4-0 Kirby Smart 4-2 Ray Goff 2-2 Bryan McClendon *** 1-0

--- One of the keys to a Bulldog victory is good quarterback play. Despite being just 12th in the SEC in pass attempts (with 231), Stetson Bennett has a chance of moving into the top five in this impressive Georgia passing stat.

Most TD Passes in a Season by Georgia TD TD Aaron Murray (2012) 36 Eric Zeier (1993) 24 Aaron Murray (2011) 35 Eric Zeier (1994) 24 Jake Fromm (2018) 30 D.J. Shockley (2005) 24 Aaron Murray (2013) 26 Joe Cox (2009) 24 Matthew Stafford (2008) 25 Aaron Murray (2010) 24 Jake Fromm (2017) 24 Jake Fromm (2019) 24 Stetson Bennett (2021) 24

Bennett has thrown just one pass in a bowl game. That was a 12-yarder to John FitzPatrick in the third quarter of last season’s Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. JT Daniels was 26-for-38 in that game with a touchdown pass and an interception. He also threw for the third most yards in a bowl game by a Dawg.

Most Pass Yards in a Bowl Game by Georgia Bulldog Opponent Yards Aaron Murray 2013 Capital One Bowl Nebraska 427 Hines Ward 1995 Peach Bowl Virginia 413 JT Daniels 2021 Peach Bowl Cincinnati 392 David Greene 2004 Captial One Bowl Purdue 327 Hutson Mason 2014 Gator Bowl Nebraska 320

--- Georgia struggled running the ball in last season’s bowl game. Its 45 yards on the ground was the lowest in school history in bowl games. Last time Georgia played in a CFP Semifinal, the Bulldogs had their most yards rushing in a bowl game when they had 317 in the 2018 Rose Bowl against Oklahoma. This season’s team has been averaging 195 yards per game. The Wolverines have allowed 122 rush yards per game. Michigan has allowed just 11 touchdown rushes this season, and five of them came against Michigan State. Georgia is currently third in the SEC with 28 touchdown rushes. Only two times this season has a Georgia player rushed for 100 yards in a game. Zamir White had 105 against Florida, and James Cook had 104 against Tennessee. White’s 18 rushes against Auburn are the most by any Bulldog in a single game this season. White also needs just 95 yards on the ground to become the 18th different Georgia player to reach 2,000 for a career. Georgia is one of nine FBS teams to have at least nine different players with a rushing score. Here's a deeper look on how Georgia’s top five running backs have looked this season.

Top 5 Georgia Running Backs - By Quarter-by-Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 44 / 245 / 3 32 / 128 / 3 39 / 187 / 1 20 / 158 / 3 James Cook 31 / 220 / 2 34 / 190 / 3 21 / 107 / 1 15 / 102 / 1 Kenny McIntosh 11 / 31 / 0 12 / 34 / 0 20 / 158 / 2 11 / 96 / 1 Kendall Milton 10 / 34 / 1 10 / 58 / 0 14 / 62 / 0 15 / 89 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 1 / 6 / 1 8 / 33 / 0 36 / 138 / 2

Cook has been strong receiving the ball as well. With another solid game, he can climb this chart.

Most Career Receptions by Georgia Running Back Since 1996 Seasons Receptions D'Andre Swift 2017 - 2019 73 Todd Gurley 2012 - 2014 65 Sony Michel 2014 - 2017 64 James Cook 2018 - present 61 Knowshon Moreno 2007 - 2008 53

In terms of receptions, Brock Bowers has been Georgia’s big weapon this season. His 47 receptions not only lead the team this season, but is one of the best seasons by Bulldog freshmen all time.

Most Receptions in a Season by Georgia Freshman Season Receptions A.J. Green 2008 56 Terrence Edwards 1999 53 George Pickens 2019 49 Brock Bowers 2021 47 Malcolm Mitchell 2011 45

His 11 touchdown receptions are tied for most ever by a Bulldog in a single season. Terrence Edwards also had 11 in 2002. Overall, Georgia leads the nation with 19 touchdown receptions by freshmen. One player to remember when it comes to bowl games is George Pickens. In two career bowl games, Pickens has 19 receptions for 310 yards and two scores. Georgia’s defense took a hit against Alabama but still is among the nation’s best (counting bowl games through Wednesday).

2021 Defensive Stats and FBS Ranks Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage TD Allowed Total Yards per Game Allowed Georgia - 9.5 Georgia - 11 Wisconsin - 240.8 Clemson - 14.8 * Clemson - 18 * Georgia - 254.8 Texas A&M - 15.9 * Wisconsin - 18 Oklahoma State - 278.4 Cincinnati - 16.1 Texas A&M - 19 Minnesota - 278.8 * Michigan - 16.1 Penn State - 20 Air Force - 296.7 *

Georgia’s rush defense will be tested this game. Georgia has one of the best rush defenses in the country, while Michigan has one of the best rushing offenses. Here are their season stats with their national ranks through Wednesday.

2021 Rushing Comparison (FBS Ranks) Georgia Rush Defense Michigan Rush Offense Rush Yards per Attempt 2.6 (3rd) 5.3 (13th) Rush Yards per Game 82.2 (4th) 223.8 (10th) TD Rushes 3 (1st) 39 (3rd)

On a side note, in the only Orange Bowl game Georgia lost, Texas ran for 332 yards, and the player leading the way for the Longhorns was future coaching legend Tom Landry with 117 yards and a touchdown. --- Georgia failed to register a sack in the SEC Championship. In bowl games under Smart, that has not been an issue.

Georgia Defensive Sacks in Bowl Games Under Smart Season Opponent Sacks 2016 TCU 5 2017 Oklahoma 5 2017 Alabama 3 2018 Texas 2 2019 Baylor 3 2020 Cincinnati 8 ***

Individually some Bulldogs took home some impressive hardware since the last football game. He became the second Bulldog to win each of these impressive awards.

2021 Georgia Award Winners Bednarik Award Butkus Award Outland Trophy 2004 - David Pollack 2017 - Roquan Smith 1968 - Bill Stanfill 2021 - Jordan Davis 2021 - Jordan Davis 2021 - Jordan Davis

--- Georgia is 1-1 all-time against Michigan. The unranked Bulldogs were shut out by No. 10 Michigan in 1957 by the score of 26-0. In 1965, the No. 10 Dawgs defeated the No. 7 Wolverines 15-7. Both games were played in Ann Arbor. Like 1965, both teams are ranked in the top ten once again. Check out a comparison of both teams versus the top ten since 2016.



