Stats Crunch: How Georgia is doing
Georgia has the No. 1 team in the nation and is riding a 24-game win streak, but for Bulldog fans the team is not where they expect it to be. But where are they? How does this Dawg team compare to the other seven Kirby Smart-led teams? Here is a statistical look at all eight teams.
|Overall Record
|SEC Record
|Home Record
|Road Record
|Neutral Record
|
2016
|
4-3
|
2-3
|
1-2
|
2-1
|
1-0
|
2017
|
7-0
|
4-0
|
4-0
|
3-0
|
---
|
2018
|
6-1
|
4-1
|
4-0
|
2-1
|
---
|
2019
|
6-1
|
3-1
|
4-1
|
2-0
|
---
|
2020
|
5-2
|
5-2
|
3-0
|
1-1
|
0-1
|
2021
|
7-0
|
5-0
|
4-0
|
2-0
|
1-0
|
2022
|
7-0
|
4-0
|
4-0
|
2-0
|
1-0
|
2023
|
7-0
|
4-0
|
5-0
|
2-0
|
---
|Points For
|Rush Yards Per Game
|TD Rushes
|Pass Yards Per Game
|TD Passes
|
2016
|
25.1
|
195.6
|
11
|
207.3
|
9
|
2017
|
37.6
|
282.9
|
21
|
171.4
|
12
|
2018
|
39.0
|
226.3
|
16
|
235.6
|
15
|
2019
|
36.0
|
236.9
|
18
|
234.4
|
11
|
2020
|
29.3
|
149.9
|
9
|
236.7
|
13
|
2021
|
38.4
|
192.7
|
14
|
237.4
|
17
|
2022
|
41.7
|
196.7
|
24
|
329.9
|
11
|
2023
|
40.1
|
172.3
|
19
|
337.0
|
14
|First Downs Per Game
|3rd Down Conversion Pct
|4th Down Conversions Pct
|Turnovers Forced
|Turnovers
|
2016
|
22.0
|
42/107 (39.3)
|
5/8 (62.5)
|
15
|
10
|
2017
|
20.3
|
52/102 (51.0)
|
3/6 (50.0)
|
10
|
9
|
2018
|
23.4
|
37/81 (45.7)
|
2/4 (50.0)
|
9
|
7
|
2019
|
23.6
|
34/79 (43.0)
|
2/6 (33.3)
|
9
|
8
|
2020
|
19.7
|
45/101 (44.6)
|
4/10 (40.0)
|
10
|
12
|
2021
|
22.4
|
39/83 (47.0)
|
2/5 (40.0)
|
10
|
7
|
2022
|
27.3
|
44/84 (52.4)
|
6/6 (100.0)
|
9
|
6
|
2023
|
27.0
|
51/90 (56.7)
|
4/5 (80.0)
|
9
|
9
|Opponents Points Per Game
|Opponents Rush Yards Per Game
|Opponents TD Rushes
|Opponents Pass Yards Per Game
|Opponents TD Passes
|
2016
|
26.4
|
111.1
|
10
|
228.6
|
11
|
2017
|
12.6
|
82.1
|
3
|
170.4
|
7
|
2018
|
16.3
|
136.3
|
8
|
174.3
|
5
|
2019
|
10.6
|
85.7
|
0
|
181.0
|
6
|
2020
|
21.3
|
74.1
|
4
|
273.3
|
12
|
2021
|
6.6
|
63.4
|
1
|
144.9
|
3
|
2022
|
9.1
|
83.4
|
1
|
163.7
|
4
|
2023
|
14.0
|
91.4
|
5
|
171.1
|
8
|Interceptions Caught
|Sacks
|Interceptions Thrown
|Times Sacked
|
2016
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
17
|
2017
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
8
|
2018
|
4
|
9
|
4
|
12
|
2019
|
5
|
16
|
4
|
4
|
2020
|
7
|
20
|
9
|
13
|
2021
|
8
|
24
|
5
|
4
|
2022
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
2023
|
9
|
12
|
5
|
6