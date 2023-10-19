News More News
Georgia has the No. 1 team in the nation and is riding a 24-game win streak, but for Bulldog fans the team is not where they expect it to be. But where are they? How does this Dawg team compare to the other seven Kirby Smart-led teams? Here is a statistical look at all eight teams.

Georgia Bulldogs - Through First Seven Games
Overall Record SEC Record Home Record Road Record Neutral Record

2016

4-3

2-3

1-2

2-1

1-0

2017

7-0

4-0

4-0

3-0

---

2018

6-1

4-1

4-0

2-1

---

2019

6-1

3-1

4-1

2-0

---

2020

5-2

5-2

3-0

1-1

0-1

2021

7-0

5-0

4-0

2-0

1-0

2022

7-0

4-0

4-0

2-0

1-0

2023

7-0

4-0

5-0

2-0

---
Georgia Offense - Through First Seven Games
Points For Rush Yards Per Game TD Rushes Pass Yards Per Game TD Passes

2016

25.1

195.6

11

207.3

9

2017

37.6

282.9

21

171.4

12

2018

39.0

226.3

16

235.6

15

2019

36.0

236.9

18

234.4

11

2020

29.3

149.9

9

236.7

13

2021

38.4

192.7

14

237.4

17

2022

41.7

196.7

24

329.9

11

2023

40.1

172.3

19

337.0

14
Georgia 1st Downs, Conversions &amp; Turnovers - Through 1st Seven Games
First Downs Per Game 3rd Down Conversion Pct 4th Down Conversions Pct Turnovers Forced Turnovers

2016

22.0

42/107 (39.3)

5/8 (62.5)

15

10

2017

20.3

52/102 (51.0)

3/6 (50.0)

10

9

2018

23.4

37/81 (45.7)

2/4 (50.0)

9

7

2019

23.6

34/79 (43.0)

2/6 (33.3)

9

8

2020

19.7

45/101 (44.6)

4/10 (40.0)

10

12

2021

22.4

39/83 (47.0)

2/5 (40.0)

10

7

2022

27.3

44/84 (52.4)

6/6 (100.0)

9

6

2023

27.0

51/90 (56.7)

4/5 (80.0)

9

9
Georgia Defense - Through First Seven Games
Opponents Points Per Game Opponents Rush Yards Per Game Opponents TD Rushes Opponents Pass Yards Per Game Opponents TD Passes

2016

26.4

111.1

10

228.6

11

2017

12.6

82.1

3

170.4

7

2018

16.3

136.3

8

174.3

5

2019

10.6

85.7

0

181.0

6

2020

21.3

74.1

4

273.3

12

2021

6.6

63.4

1

144.9

3

2022

9.1

83.4

1

163.7

4

2023

14.0

91.4

5

171.1

8
Georgia Bulldogs - Through First Seven Games
Interceptions Caught Sacks  Interceptions Thrown Times Sacked

2016

8

14

5

17

2017

5

10

5

8

2018

4

9

4

12

2019

5

16

4

4

2020

7

20

9

13

2021

8

24

5

4

2022

6

7

1

7

2023

9

12

5

6
