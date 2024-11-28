Advertisement
Published Nov 28, 2024
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Georgia Tech
Dave McMahon
Clean Old-Fashioned Hate week is here and the Bulldogs will look for their 10th win of the season and their seventh straight in the series.

The game is also being played on a Friday in Athens for the first time since 1994. Georgia won that game 48 to 10. Senior quarterback Eric Zeier was injured and was replaced by freshman Mike Bobo.

The first game of the series was in 1893 and Georgia Tech won 28-6, but Georgia won the next four by a combined scored of 75 to 0. Kirby Smart was 3-1 as a player against the Yellow Jackets. That one loss in 1998 and the following loss in 1999's outcome may have been different if instant replay reviews were a thing back then. However, the 71 wins are still the most by the Dawgs over any opponent. Here are the top seven.

Most All-Time Wins by Georgia Over Opponent
Georgia WinsGeorgia Result in 2024

vs Georgia Tech

71

Play Friday

vs Auburn

65

Won 31-13

vs Kentucky

64

Won 13-12

vs Vanderbilt

61

Did Not Play

vs Florida

57

Won 34-20

vs South Carolina

55

Did Not Play

vs Clemson

44

Won 34-3

Georgia has now won 30 straight at home. In that time, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 1,173 to 350 or an average of (39.1 to 11.7). The 30 straight wins are a school record as well as the active leader currently in the FBS. If you look at the best home records since that 30-game streak started then you will see a lot of other familiar teams with great home records.

Best Home Records Since October 13, 2019 (min 10 games)
Home RecordHome Record

Georgia

30-0

Ohio State

32-2

Oregon

30-1

Clemson

32-3

Alabama

34-2

Texas-San Antonio

30-5

Last week, Georgia defeated UMass 59-21 in game that was tied at seven apiece after the frst quarter. The Minutemen actually averaged more rush yards per attempt than the Bulldogs (5.65 to 5.62). The Dawgs offense took over in the second quarter and did not look back.

Most Points and First Downs by Georgia (2016 to Present)
PointsFirst Downs

2018 vs UMass

66

2023 Orange Bowl vs FSU

36

2023 CFP Champ vs TCU

65

2023 vs Kentucky

34

2019 vs Murray State

63

2024 vs UMass

34

2023 Orange Bowl vs FSU

63

2023 CFP Champ vs TCU

32

2021 at Vanderbilt

62

2022 vs Vanderbilt

31

2024 vs UMass

59

2023 vs UAB

31

Carson Beck looked sharp as he completed 20-of-31 passes for 297 yards with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The four touchdown passes give him 53 for his career. Last week, he passed Matthew Stafford and now sits in sixth place all-time on the Georgia list. His play during the last two games has been a major improvement from what he had in the middle of the season.

Carson Beck - 2024 Season Breakdown
First 3 GamesNext 6 GamesLast 2 Games

Completion Pct

70.2

64.4

64.0

Yards per Attempt

8.2

7.6

9.2

TD Passes

7

10

6

Interceptions

0

12

0

Gunner Stockton played in his third game of the season and threw a pass for the first time since the Tennessee Tech game on September 7. He went 3-for-4 passing for 45 yards.

It is the tenth time under Smart and the fourth time in the last two seasons that Georgia had at least four different players catch a touchdown pass in a game.

4+ Georgia Bulldogs with a TD Reception in Same Game (2023-2024)
Receiver 1Receiver 2Receiver 3Receiver 4Receiver 5

2023 vs Kentucky

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Rara Thomas

Oscar Delp

Brock Bowers

Andrew Paul

2023 Sugar Bowl vs FSU

Arian Smith

Dominic Lovett

Lawson Luckie

Anthony Evans III

2024 vs Tennessee Tech

Dillon Bell

Colbie Young

Dominic Lovett

Arian Smith

Lawson Luckie

2024 vs UMass

Oscar Delp

Cash Jones

Dominic Lovett

Arian Smith

Nate Frazier had career-highs with 21 rushes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came in the second half. The 136 yards were the second most by an SEC freshman running back in a game this season (Arkansas' Braylen Russell had 175). The 136 are also the 18th-highest total by a Georgia player under Smart.

Most Rush Yards in a Game by a Bulldog Under Kirby Smart
OpponentRush Yards

Nick Chubb

2016 vs North Carolina

222

D'Andre Swift

2018 vs Auburn

186

Sony Michel

2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma

181

D'Andre Swift

2019 vs Kentucky

179

Sony Michel

2016 vs Georgia Tech

170

D'Andre Swift

2023 at Georgia Tech

156

Nick Chubb

2017 vs Kentucky

151

Sony Michel

2017 at Vanderbilt

150

D'Andre Swift

2019 at Vanderbolt

147

Daijun Edwards

2023 at Vanderbilt

146

Nick Chubb

2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma

145

Kenny McIntosh

2022 at Kentucky

143

Nick Chubb

2016 Liberty Bowl vs TCU

142

Nick Chubb

2017 at Vanderbilt

138

Sony Michel

2017 vs Florida

137

Zamir White

2020 at Kentucky

136

Nate Frazier

2024 vs UMass

136

Since 1990, only a handful of Bulldogs have had multiple games with three or more rushing touchdowns (one major surprise is that Nick Chubb had zero games with three or more touchdown rushes).

Most 3+ TD Rush Games by a Bulldog (1990 to Present)
3+ TD Rush Games3+ TD Rush Games

Knowshon Moreno

5

Todd Gurley

3

Garrison Hearst

3

Sony Michel

3

Robert Edwards

3

Thomas Brown

2

Trevor Etienne also had three in a game earlier this season against Texas.

In case you were wondering, Herschel Walker had seven games with three or more touchdown rushes.

-----

On defense, Georgia got a late score from Chris Cole. The linebacker had a 28-yard scoop and score for the game's final touchdown. It was the second straight game in which he had a fumble recovery and both happened in the fourth quarter. He along with Jalon Walker and Damon Wilson lead the Dawgs this season with two fumble recoveries apiece.

Bulldog coaching legend Erk Russell would have also loved the fact that Georgia notched three more sacks last Saturday. They had 11 through its first six games of 2024, but have had 18 in the last five contests. Thirteen different Dawgs have had a sack this season on defense.

-----

Kicker Peyton Woodring connected from 53 yards out last Saturday. It was his third field goal of 50 yards or longer this season. The last Bulldog to have four 50+ yard field goals in one season was Blair Walsh in 2009.

Congrats to Beau Gardner who was named as one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award for the nation's top snapper.

Punter Brett Thorson came in to hold a few kicks, but the Australian finished the day with zero total punts and zero total tackles.

