Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate week is here and the Bulldogs will look for their 10th win of the season and their seventh straight in the series. The game is also being played on a Friday in Athens for the first time since 1994. Georgia won that game 48 to 10. Senior quarterback Eric Zeier was injured and was replaced by freshman Mike Bobo. The first game of the series was in 1893 and Georgia Tech won 28-6, but Georgia won the next four by a combined scored of 75 to 0. Kirby Smart was 3-1 as a player against the Yellow Jackets. That one loss in 1998 and the following loss in 1999's outcome may have been different if instant replay reviews were a thing back then. However, the 71 wins are still the most by the Dawgs over any opponent. Here are the top seven.

Most All-Time Wins by Georgia Over Opponent Georgia Wins Georgia Result in 2024 vs Georgia Tech 71 Play Friday vs Auburn 65 Won 31-13 vs Kentucky 64 Won 13-12 vs Vanderbilt 61 Did Not Play vs Florida 57 Won 34-20 vs South Carolina 55 Did Not Play vs Clemson 44 Won 34-3

Georgia has now won 30 straight at home. In that time, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 1,173 to 350 or an average of (39.1 to 11.7). The 30 straight wins are a school record as well as the active leader currently in the FBS. If you look at the best home records since that 30-game streak started then you will see a lot of other familiar teams with great home records.

Best Home Records Since October 13, 2019 (min 10 games) Home Record Home Record Georgia 30-0 Ohio State 32-2 Oregon 30-1 Clemson 32-3 Alabama 34-2 Texas-San Antonio 30-5

Last week, Georgia defeated UMass 59-21 in game that was tied at seven apiece after the frst quarter. The Minutemen actually averaged more rush yards per attempt than the Bulldogs (5.65 to 5.62). The Dawgs offense took over in the second quarter and did not look back.

Most Points and First Downs by Georgia (2016 to Present) Points First Downs 2018 vs UMass 66 2023 Orange Bowl vs FSU 36 2023 CFP Champ vs TCU 65 2023 vs Kentucky 34 2019 vs Murray State 63 2024 vs UMass 34 2023 Orange Bowl vs FSU 63 2023 CFP Champ vs TCU 32 2021 at Vanderbilt 62 2022 vs Vanderbilt 31 2024 vs UMass 59 2023 vs UAB 31

Carson Beck looked sharp as he completed 20-of-31 passes for 297 yards with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The four touchdown passes give him 53 for his career. Last week, he passed Matthew Stafford and now sits in sixth place all-time on the Georgia list. His play during the last two games has been a major improvement from what he had in the middle of the season.

Carson Beck - 2024 Season Breakdown First 3 Games Next 6 Games Last 2 Games Completion Pct 70.2 64.4 64.0 Yards per Attempt 8.2 7.6 9.2 TD Passes 7 10 6 Interceptions 0 12 0

Gunner Stockton played in his third game of the season and threw a pass for the first time since the Tennessee Tech game on September 7. He went 3-for-4 passing for 45 yards. It is the tenth time under Smart and the fourth time in the last two seasons that Georgia had at least four different players catch a touchdown pass in a game.

4+ Georgia Bulldogs with a TD Reception in Same Game (2023-2024) Receiver 1 Receiver 2 Receiver 3 Receiver 4 Receiver 5 2023 vs Kentucky Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Rara Thomas Oscar Delp Brock Bowers Andrew Paul 2023 Sugar Bowl vs FSU Arian Smith Dominic Lovett Lawson Luckie Anthony Evans III 2024 vs Tennessee Tech Dillon Bell Colbie Young Dominic Lovett Arian Smith Lawson Luckie 2024 vs UMass Oscar Delp Cash Jones Dominic Lovett Arian Smith

Nate Frazier had career-highs with 21 rushes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came in the second half. The 136 yards were the second most by an SEC freshman running back in a game this season (Arkansas' Braylen Russell had 175). The 136 are also the 18th-highest total by a Georgia player under Smart.

Most Rush Yards in a Game by a Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Opponent Rush Yards Nick Chubb 2016 vs North Carolina 222 D'Andre Swift 2018 vs Auburn 186 Sony Michel 2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma 181 D'Andre Swift 2019 vs Kentucky 179 Sony Michel 2016 vs Georgia Tech 170 D'Andre Swift 2023 at Georgia Tech 156 Nick Chubb 2017 vs Kentucky 151 Sony Michel 2017 at Vanderbilt 150 D'Andre Swift 2019 at Vanderbolt 147 Daijun Edwards 2023 at Vanderbilt 146 Nick Chubb 2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma 145 Kenny McIntosh 2022 at Kentucky 143 Nick Chubb 2016 Liberty Bowl vs TCU 142 Nick Chubb 2017 at Vanderbilt 138 Sony Michel 2017 vs Florida 137 Zamir White 2020 at Kentucky 136 Nate Frazier 2024 vs UMass 136

Since 1990, only a handful of Bulldogs have had multiple games with three or more rushing touchdowns (one major surprise is that Nick Chubb had zero games with three or more touchdown rushes).

Most 3+ TD Rush Games by a Bulldog (1990 to Present) 3+ TD Rush Games 3+ TD Rush Games Knowshon Moreno 5 Todd Gurley 3 Garrison Hearst 3 Sony Michel 3 Robert Edwards 3 Thomas Brown 2