Stats Crunch: Georgia Tech Game

It’s Tech Week, and Georgia finds itself 11-0 for the first time since 1982. The last Bulldog team to go undefeated through 12 games was the 1980 national championship team. The Dawgs put up 56 points for their 11th win. It was the third time this season, and the ninth time overall, that a Kirby Smart-led team put up at least 50 points in a contest. That victory was also win No. 850 all-time for Georgia. Georgia became the 11th school to reach that mark in the FBS. After last week’s win, Georgia also improved to 368-107-9 all-time at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs finished undefeated at home for the 25th time since opening the stadium in 1929. Here are seasons in which Georgia was perfect at Sanford Stadium:

Georgia - Undefeated and Untied Seasons at Sanford Stadium at Sanford Stadium at Sanford Stadium 1929 3-0 1980 7-0 1930 3-0 1981 6-0 1933 3-0 1982 6-0 1937 4-0 1988 6-0 1942 3-0 1991 6-0 1943 5-0 2002 6-0 1946 5-0

2003 6-0 1959 5-0 2012 7-0 1960 4-0 2017 6-0 1966 4-0 2018 7-0 1967 4-0 2020 3-0 1976 6-0 2021 6-0 1978 6-0

The Dawgs have won three straight in the series and have beaten Tech more than any other opponent (68 wins). The last time the Bulldogs lost at Bobby Dodd Stadium was the controversial clash in 1999. Kirby Smart has found success as a player and as a head coach in this rivalry:

Kirby Smart as a Player and as a Head Coach as Player as Head Coach Combined vs. Kentucky 3-1 6-0 9-1 vs. Vanderbilt 4-0 4-1 8-1 vs. South Carolina 3-1 5-1 8-2 vs. Auburn 2-2 6-1 8-3 vs. Georgia Tech 3-1 3-1 6-2 vs. Florida 1-3 4-2 5-5 vs. Tennessee 0-4 5-1 5-5

Georgia is seventh in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 40.3 points per game this season. The team record in a schedule with 12 or more games is 41.3 points per game, set in 2014. Georgia Tech ranks 106th in the FBS in scoring defense allowing 32.5 points per game. Last week, the Yellow Jackets allowed 55 in a loss to Notre Dame. The Bulldogs' defense seldom gives up any points and leads the FBS in point differential. They are on a team record-setting pace. Here are the team's best through 11 games since 1980.

Georgia - Highest Point Differential Through 11 Games Since 1980 Points For Points Against Point Differential 2021 443 83 +360 1981 352 98 +254 2018 436 185 +251 2014 476 225 +251 2017 388 158 +230 2019 343 118 +225

The last time Georgia allowed fewer than 83 points through 11 games was in 1950, when it allowed 65 in that same period. The 83 is the sixth-best in the FBS since 1980 among all teams through their first 11 games. Check out this impressive list.

Fewest Points Allowed Through 11 Games Since 1980 Team Points Allowed 1986 Oklahoma 73 1985 Michigan 75 1982 Western Michigan 78 1988 Auburn 79 1987 Oklahoma 82 2021 Georgia 83 1980 Florida State 85 2008 USC 86

Georgia allowed just 126 scrimmage yards against Charleston Southern last week. With allowing that small total, the Bulldogs regained the top spot in the nation in scrimmage yards per game allowed. They still have commanding leads in the other two categories.

2021 FBS Defensive Stats Leaders Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage TD Allowed Scrimmage Yards Per Game Alowed Georgia (7.5) Georgia (7) Georgia (236.8) Texas A&M (14.9) Oklahoma State (15) Wisconsin (237.7) Oklahoma State (14.9) Texas A&M (16) Oklahoma State (261.3) Penn State (15.5) Penn State (16) Minnesota (289.5) Wisconsin (15.8) Wisconsin (16) Air Force (294.8)

The Dawgs defense currently has sacked its opponents 39 times. Seventeen different players have had at least one sack. Thirty-nine is currently the fifth-highest in team history. The team record is 52 held by the 1981 team. The team also has 12 interceptions by nine different players. The most that Georgia has had under Kirby Smart was 15 during his first season of 2016. In 2017, the Bulldogs also had 12. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was named a finalist to the Butkus Award as well as the Bednarik Award. Nose guard Jordan Davis was named a finalist of the Outland Trophy. Roquan Smith is the Bulldogs' lone Butkus winner from back in 2017, David Pollack in 2004 was UGA's lone Bednarik winner, and Bill Stanfill won the school's only Outland Trophy in 1968. ----- On offense, Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels, and Carson Beck all threw for a touchdown last week. The Dawgs are one of six teams in the FBS that have had a game this season in which three different players threw a touchdown pass. Brock Vandagriff threw his first career pass for an incompletion. He had no touchdown passes, but for the record, the last team with four different players throwing for a touchdown in a game was Northern Illinois back in 2013. For this next stat, I'm only looking at the two main passers. Both Bennett and Daniels have impressed Dawg fans in various ways. Here's how both signal callers have fared this season by down.

Georgia Quarterbacks By Downs This Season Stetson Bennett JT Daniels First Down 39/67 (58.2 comp pct) 6 TD passes, 4 INT 26/37 (70.3 comp pct) 2 TD passes, 2 INT Second Down 40/53 (75.5 comp pct) 5 TD passes, 0 INT 21/31 (67.7 comp pct) 2 TD passes, 0 INT Third Down 24/40 (60.0 comp pct) 4 TD passes, 1 INT 20/25 (80.0 comp pct) 3 TD passes, 1 INT Fourth Down 2/3 (66.7 comp pct) 2 TD passes, 0 INT 1/1 (100.0 comp pct) 0 TD passes, 0 INT

With his touchdown in the first quarter last week, Zamir White became the sixth different Bulldog to have back-to-back seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns.

Bulldogs with Back-to-Back Seasons with 10+ Rushing Touchdowns Seasons Charley Trippi 1945 - 1946 Herschel Walker 1980 - 1981 - 1982 Lars Tate 1986 - 1987 Knowshon Moreno 2007 - 2008 Todd Gurley 2012 - 2013 Zamir White 2020 - 2021

James Cook added his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. He had seven rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons entering 2021. Georgia is one of nine FBS teams with two running backs who have at least seven rushing touchdowns this season. Georgia is third in the FBS (behind Army and UCF) with nine different players scoring at least one rushing touchdown this season. Five of the nine players are running backs. They also have running scores from a quarterback, a wide receiver, a tight end, and a defensive tackle (playing offense). The Bulldogs don’t have a category for the heaviest player to score a touchdown, but we can't imagine it's anyone other than Jordan Davis. As for the normal running backs, the stats by quarter have got even more interesting than last week's performances.

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter this season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 37 / 205 / 3 30 / 124 / 3 35 / 170 / 1 20 / 158 / 3 James Cook 24 / 191 / 2 30 / 177 / 3 16 / 90 / 1 12 / 86 / 1 Kendall Milton 10 / 34 / 1 10 / 58 / 0 14 / 62 / 0 15 / 89 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 10 / 30 / 0 11 / 22 / 0 16 / 73 / 1 11 / 96 / 1 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 1 / 6 / 0 8 / 33 / 0 30 / 95 / 1

Stats Crunch was the first to bring you the Brock Bowers record watch; he had two more receiving touchdowns last week. His eight touchdown receptions broke a school record formerly held by Leonard Pope in 2004. Bowers has a chance to make even more Bulldog history. Bowers is 23 yards away from breaking the school record for most receiving yards by a tight end. That record is currently held by Orson Charles' 574 in 2011. Bowers is also closing in on the single-season record for Georgia from any position.

Most TD Receptions in a Single-Season by Georgia Player Season TD Receptions Terrence Edwards 2002 11 Brice Hunter 1993 9 Hason Graham 1994 9 Terrence Edwards 1999 9 A.J. Green 2010 9 Tavarres King 2012 9 Riley Ridley 2018 9 Lamar Davis 1941 8 A.J. Green 2008 8 Mohamed Massaquoi 2008 8 Tavarres King 2011 8 Chris Conley 2014 8 George Pickens 2019 8 Brock Bowers 2021 8