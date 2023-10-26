Stats Crunch: Florida Game
For the 102nd time, Georgia will take on Florida, and for the 91st time it will be played in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs have a 55-44-2 advantage in the series. The 55 wins is tied with South Carolina for the fifth most wins for Georgia against any opponent. The Dawgs have won two straight and eight of their last 12 against the Gators. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is 5-2 against Florida, and four of the five wins have been by at least 19 points. Here is a deeper look at the series decade-by-decade, including which team has won more games in each ten-year period.
|Series Lead
|
1900s
|
Georgia 1-0
|
1970s
|
Georgia 7-3
|
1910s
|
Georgia 3-0
|
1980s
|
Georgia 8-2
|
1920s
|
Georgia 3-2
|
1990s
|
Florida 9-1
|
1930s
|
Georgia 8-1-1
|
2000s
|
Florida 8-2
|
1940s
|
Georgia 7-2
|
2010s
|
Georgia 6-4
|
1950s
|
Florida 6-4
|
2020s
|
Georgia 2-1
|
1960s
|
Florida 6-3-1
Smart's five wins as a head coach against Florida is tied with Mark Richt for the fourth most wins against the Gators as a Bulldogs head coach. Smart will tie another legendary coach with another victory on Saturday.
|Wins
|
Vince Dooley
|
17
|
Mark Richt
|
5
|
Wally Butts
|
12
|
Kirby Smart
|
5
|
Harry Mehre
|
6
|
W.A. Cunningham
|
3
In the previous seven seasons under Smart, Georgia's team has averaged 30.9 points against Florida, compared to just 19.4 for the Gators. In this graphic, the Bulldogs lead in other averages as well, except for one that is a little skewed.
|UGA Rushing
|UGA Passing
|FLA Rushing
|FLA Passing
|
2016
|
239
|
316
|
100
|
131
|
2017
|
292
|
101
|
183
|
66
|
2018
|
189
|
240
|
170
|
105
|
2019
|
119
|
279
|
|
21
|
257
|
2020
|
165
|
112
|
97
|
474
|
2021
|
193
|
161
|
161
|
194
|
2022
|
239
|
316
|
100
|
271
|
Averages
|
174.0
|
193.1
|
118.9
|
214.0
If you take away the 2020 game and Kyle Trask, the Gators are averaging just 170.7 pass yards in the those six contests.
Speaking of great quarterback play, Carson Beck is as steady as ever. The former Jacksonville resident has completed at least 65 percent of his passes with at least 20 completions and 250 yards in all seven games this season. Bo Nix of Oregon and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado are the only other quarterbacks in the nation with at least five such games.
Beck is also near the nation's top in these two big categories.
|Comp Pct
|Pass Yards Per Game
|
Bo Nix (Oregon)
|
78.4
|
Michael Penix, Jr (Washington)
|
368.0
|
J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
|
78.1
|
Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
|
345.7
|
Graham Mertz (Florida)
|
76.2
|
Jayden Daniels (LSU)
|
321.8
|
Noah Fifita (Arizona)
|
75.2
|
Drake Maye (North Carolina)
|
321.3
|
Jacob Zeno (UAB)
|
74.4
|
Cameron Ward (Washington St)
|
317.3
|
Carson Beck (Georgia)
|
73.6
|
Braydon Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado St)
|
311.3
|
Jayden Daniels (LSU)
|
73.1
|
|
JT Daniels
|
310.4
|
Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
|
72.0
|
Carson Beck (Georgia)
|
306.7
At this pace, Beck's completion percentage would shatter the single-season record for Georgia. Stetson Bennett just set it last season after completing 68.3 percent of his passes.
As for yards passing per game, Beck is in rare company. Only two other Dawgs have finished a season averaging 300 pass yards per game (minimum of four games), and one of them did it twice.
|Season
|Pass Yards Per Game
|
Eric Zeier
|
1993
|
320.5
|
Eric Zeier
|
1994
|
308.7
|
JT Daniels
|
2020
|
307.8
|
Carson Beck
|
2023
|
306.7
As everyone knows by now, Brock Bowers injured his ankle against Vanderbilt in Georgia's last game. Bowers' 160 career receptions currently ranks sixth on the Bulldogs' career list. His 2,390 yards receiving in his career ranks fifth and his 24 career touchdown receptions rank second. He is also one of four tight ends in the nation to lead their teams in both receptions and yards receiving this season.
Bowers has been the go-to-guy during his Georgia career. Last season against Florida, the tight end had five receptions for 154 yards and a nice juggling touchdown catch early in the second quarter.
Another Dawg with a touchdown reception in last season's contest was Ladd McConkey. McConkey needs only two more receptions to reach 100 for his career. This week was also special for the wide receiver off the field. McConkey was named one of the 16 recipients for the 2023 National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete Award class and is a finalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy. The trophy is widely considered as the academic Heisman.
Dominic Lovett had his best game as a Dawg, hauling in nine receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown vs. Vandy. It was his fourth career touchdown and his first with Georgia. The nine receptions were one shy of his career-high that he set last season at South Carolina while playing for Missouri. The nine was also one of the highest totals by any Bulldog in the Smart era starting in 2016.
|Game
|Receptions
|
George Pickens
|
2020 Sugar Bowl vs Baylor
|
12
|
Isaiah McKenzie
|
2016 at Missouri
|
10
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021 SEC Championship vs Alabama
|
10
|
Kearis Jackson
|
2020 vs Auburn
|
9
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
2022 vs Oregon
|
9
|
Brock Bowers
|
2023 vs UAB
|
9
|
Dominic Lovett
|
2023 at Vanderbilt
|
9
Georgia does distribute the ball well. In five out of seven games this season, the Bulldogs have had at least ten different Dawgs with a catch. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has had at least 10 players in a nation-best 18 games. TCU is second with 15 games.
Switching from air game to ground game: Eight different Georgia players have a rushing touchdown this season, which is tied for second most in the nation. Three different players had one in the Vanderbilt game. It was the 27th time Georgia has had at least three different players with a rushing score in a game under Smart. Kendall Milton had his third this season and 12th career touchdown rush, and Beck added his third of this season and his career.
Daijun Edwards also had one in Nashville. His six this season is tied for fourth in the SEC. The senior needs just 338 more yards on the ground to reach 2,000 for his career. Not bad for a player who was just getting late carries in his first two seasons. Check out this chart on him on rush yards per quarter and per season as a Bulldog.
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|
2020
|
0
|
2
|
23
|
193
|
2021
|
0
|
6
|
33
|
176
|
2022
|
115
|
229
|
214
|
211
|
2023
|
79
|
121
|
110
|
150
|
Total
|
194
|
358
|
380
|
730
Running is one of the things that Florida does well (at home at least). The Gators are averaging 209 yards rushing and 5.3 yards per attempt at home this season, compared to 51 yards rushing and 1.8 yards per attempt away from the Swamp.
Montrell Johnson Jr. leads the team with 438 yards on the ground; Trevor Etienne has 407 of his own. Florida is one of two teams in the conference (LSU) with two players with at least 400 yards rushing this season.
Georgia has been dominant at times this season in slowing down the run. However, on the whole, the Bulldogs have not been statistically as sharp in that stat, especially compared to other seasons under Smart.
|Opponent Rush Yards per Attempt
|SEC Rank
|FBS Rank
|
2016
|
4.0
|
5th
|
40th
|
2017
|
3.7
|
3rd
|
31st
|
2018
|
4.0
|
7th
|
49th
|
2019
|
2.6
|
1st
|
2nd
|
2020
|
2.4
|
1st
|
1st
|
2021
|
2.6
|
1st
|
2nd
|
2022
|
2.9
|
1st
|
2nd
|
2023
|
3.5
|
6th
|
38th
The Bulldogs are tied for first in the conference with nine interceptions. Of the nine, four have come from Tykee Smith. Smith is tied for second in the SEC with four interceptions. The four are also tied for the most by a player in the Smart era. The last Bulldog player with more than four in a season was Dominick Sanders with his six in 2015.
|Season
|Interceptions
|
Dominick Sanders
|
2017
|
4
|
Richard LeCounte III
|
2019
|
4
|
Eric Stokes
|
2020
|
4
|
Derion Kendrick
|
2021
|
4
|
Tykee Smith
|
2023
|
4
Christopher Smith II led the Dawgs with three picks last season.
Florida's main receiving weapon, Ricky Pearsall, had ten receptions in his last game against South Carolina. He became the first Gator to have double-digit receptions since Demarcus Robinson had 15 against Kentucky in 2014.
Many Georgia players have had some pretty big games in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party over the years. Here are a few.
--- Herschel Walker had 238, 192, and 219 rush yards in his three games against the Gators.
--- Charley Trippi did one better (exactly one better) by rushing for 239 yards in the 1945 matchup.
--- Ray Goff wasn't too successful as a head coach against the Gators, but in the 1976 comeback victory, he had three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
--- Robert Edwards had four rushing touchdowns in the 1997 upset win.
--- Knowshon Moreno had three touchdown rushes and amassed 188 yards on the ground, but it was the one-yarder that provided the spark and the dance party in 2007.
-- Georgia's rushing trio of Keith Henderson, Lars Tate and Tim Worley and the rest of the Bulldogs ran for 344 yards, compared to the Gators' 28 in the upset win over the No. 1 team in the nation in 1985.
--- Bill Stanfill and George Patton dominating Steve Spurrier in 1966, Freddie Gilbert dominating Wayne Peace in 1981, Jarvis Jones dominating John Brantley in 2011 and Jeff Driskel a season later are just few of the incredible defensive performances.
--- Richard Appleby connecting with Gene Washington in 1975, and of course Buck Belue to "Lindsay Scott, Lindsay Scott, Lindsay Scott" in 1980.
Those wide receivers streaked pretty fast towards the endzone in those games. And speaking of streaking, Georgia's streak is still growing.
Georgia's winning streak of 24 is the fourth most by an SEC team all-time (the top three are all Alabama). The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 964 to 341 in that 24-game stretch, or an average of 40.2 to 14.2.