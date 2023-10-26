For the 102nd time, Georgia will take on Florida, and for the 91st time it will be played in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs have a 55-44-2 advantage in the series. The 55 wins is tied with South Carolina for the fifth most wins for Georgia against any opponent. The Dawgs have won two straight and eight of their last 12 against the Gators. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is 5-2 against Florida, and four of the five wins have been by at least 19 points. Here is a deeper look at the series decade-by-decade, including which team has won more games in each ten-year period.

Georgia vs Florida - Decade-by-Decade Series Lead Series Lead 1900s Georgia 1-0 1970s Georgia 7-3 1910s Georgia 3-0 1980s Georgia 8-2 1920s Georgia 3-2 1990s Florida 9-1 1930s Georgia 8-1-1 2000s Florida 8-2 1940s Georgia 7-2 2010s Georgia 6-4 1950s Florida 6-4 2020s Georgia 2-1 1960s Florida 6-3-1

Smart's five wins as a head coach against Florida is tied with Mark Richt for the fourth most wins against the Gators as a Bulldogs head coach. Smart will tie another legendary coach with another victory on Saturday.

Most Wins by a Georgia Head Coach over Florida Wins Wins Vince Dooley 17 Mark Richt 5 Wally Butts 12 Kirby Smart 5 Harry Mehre 6 W.A. Cunningham 3

In the previous seven seasons under Smart, Georgia's team has averaged 30.9 points against Florida, compared to just 19.4 for the Gators. In this graphic, the Bulldogs lead in other averages as well, except for one that is a little skewed.

Rushing and Passing vs Each Other in Last Seven Meetings UGA Rushing UGA Passing FLA Rushing FLA Passing 2016 239 316 100 131 2017 292 101 183 66 2018 189 240 170 105 2019 119 279

21 257 2020 165 112 97 474 2021 193 161 161 194 2022 239 316 100 271 Averages 174.0 193.1 118.9 214.0

If you take away the 2020 game and Kyle Trask, the Gators are averaging just 170.7 pass yards in the those six contests. Speaking of great quarterback play, Carson Beck is as steady as ever. The former Jacksonville resident has completed at least 65 percent of his passes with at least 20 completions and 250 yards in all seven games this season. Bo Nix of Oregon and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado are the only other quarterbacks in the nation with at least five such games. Beck is also near the nation's top in these two big categories.



2023 FBS Passing Leaders Comp Pct Pass Yards Per Game Bo Nix (Oregon) 78.4 Michael Penix, Jr (Washington) 368.0 J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) 78.1 Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) 345.7 Graham Mertz (Florida) 76.2 Jayden Daniels (LSU) 321.8 Noah Fifita (Arizona) 75.2 Drake Maye (North Carolina) 321.3 Jacob Zeno (UAB) 74.4 Cameron Ward (Washington St) 317.3 Carson Beck (Georgia) 73.6 Braydon Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado St) 311.3 Jayden Daniels (LSU) 73.1

JT Daniels 310.4 Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) 72.0 Carson Beck (Georgia) 306.7

At this pace, Beck's completion percentage would shatter the single-season record for Georgia. Stetson Bennett just set it last season after completing 68.3 percent of his passes. As for yards passing per game, Beck is in rare company. Only two other Dawgs have finished a season averaging 300 pass yards per game (minimum of four games), and one of them did it twice.

Most Pass Yards Per Game in a Season by a Bulldog (Min 4 Games) Season Pass Yards Per Game Eric Zeier 1993 320.5 Eric Zeier 1994 308.7 JT Daniels 2020 307.8 Carson Beck 2023 306.7

As everyone knows by now, Brock Bowers injured his ankle against Vanderbilt in Georgia's last game. Bowers' 160 career receptions currently ranks sixth on the Bulldogs' career list. His 2,390 yards receiving in his career ranks fifth and his 24 career touchdown receptions rank second. He is also one of four tight ends in the nation to lead their teams in both receptions and yards receiving this season. Bowers has been the go-to-guy during his Georgia career. Last season against Florida, the tight end had five receptions for 154 yards and a nice juggling touchdown catch early in the second quarter. Another Dawg with a touchdown reception in last season's contest was Ladd McConkey. McConkey needs only two more receptions to reach 100 for his career. This week was also special for the wide receiver off the field. McConkey was named one of the 16 recipients for the 2023 National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete Award class and is a finalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy. The trophy is widely considered as the academic Heisman. Dominic Lovett had his best game as a Dawg, hauling in nine receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown vs. Vandy. It was his fourth career touchdown and his first with Georgia. The nine receptions were one shy of his career-high that he set last season at South Carolina while playing for Missouri. The nine was also one of the highest totals by any Bulldog in the Smart era starting in 2016.



Most Receptions in a Game by a Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Game Receptions George Pickens 2020 Sugar Bowl vs Baylor 12 Isaiah McKenzie 2016 at Missouri 10 Brock Bowers 2021 SEC Championship vs Alabama 10 Kearis Jackson 2020 vs Auburn 9 Kenny McIntosh 2022 vs Oregon 9 Brock Bowers 2023 vs UAB 9 Dominic Lovett 2023 at Vanderbilt 9

Georgia does distribute the ball well. In five out of seven games this season, the Bulldogs have had at least ten different Dawgs with a catch. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has had at least 10 players in a nation-best 18 games. TCU is second with 15 games. Switching from air game to ground game: Eight different Georgia players have a rushing touchdown this season, which is tied for second most in the nation. Three different players had one in the Vanderbilt game. It was the 27th time Georgia has had at least three different players with a rushing score in a game under Smart. Kendall Milton had his third this season and 12th career touchdown rush, and Beck added his third of this season and his career. Daijun Edwards also had one in Nashville. His six this season is tied for fourth in the SEC. The senior needs just 338 more yards on the ground to reach 2,000 for his career. Not bad for a player who was just getting late carries in his first two seasons. Check out this chart on him on rush yards per quarter and per season as a Bulldog.

Daijun Edwards - Rush Yards by Quarter in Each Season 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr 2020 0 2 23 193 2021 0 6 33 176 2022 115 229 214 211 2023 79 121 110 150 Total 194 358 380 730

Running is one of the things that Florida does well (at home at least). The Gators are averaging 209 yards rushing and 5.3 yards per attempt at home this season, compared to 51 yards rushing and 1.8 yards per attempt away from the Swamp. Montrell Johnson Jr. leads the team with 438 yards on the ground; Trevor Etienne has 407 of his own. Florida is one of two teams in the conference (LSU) with two players with at least 400 yards rushing this season. Georgia has been dominant at times this season in slowing down the run. However, on the whole, the Bulldogs have not been statistically as sharp in that stat, especially compared to other seasons under Smart.

Georgia's Opponents Rush Yards Per Attempt and Ranks Opponent Rush Yards per Attempt SEC Rank FBS Rank 2016 4.0 5th 40th 2017 3.7 3rd 31st 2018 4.0 7th 49th 2019 2.6 1st 2nd 2020 2.4 1st 1st 2021 2.6 1st 2nd 2022 2.9 1st 2nd 2023 3.5 6th 38th

The Bulldogs are tied for first in the conference with nine interceptions. Of the nine, four have come from Tykee Smith. Smith is tied for second in the SEC with four interceptions. The four are also tied for the most by a player in the Smart era. The last Bulldog player with more than four in a season was Dominick Sanders with his six in 2015.

Most Interceptions Caught by a Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Season Interceptions Dominick Sanders 2017 4 Richard LeCounte III 2019 4 Eric Stokes 2020 4 Derion Kendrick 2021 4 Tykee Smith 2023 4